Kearsarge Sailors Attend a Fly Fishing Retreat

HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) teamed up with the Cross the Divide organization for a spiritual fly-fishing retreat in Highland County, Virginia, June 9th through the 12th, 2024.

Cross the Divide is a veteran owned organization whose mission is to help veterans and their families reconnect with nature while promoting healing, hope, strength and growth. Lt. Cmdr. Roberts Hess, a chaplain assigned Kearsarge, worked closely with the Cross the Divide organization to provide this special opportunity.

Hess believes events like these not only to help with Sailor’s spiritual health, but their physical and mental health as well.

“These types of events provide a rich environment for our Sailors and veterans to tap into their spirit,” said Hess. “It is the strength of spirit that enables war fighters to accomplish the mission with honor, strength and resiliency.”

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Ron Wood, a Sailor that attended the event, believes it is the individuals’ responsibility to work on themselves. When Lt. Levi Dukes, another chaplain assigned to the Kearsarge, approached Wood personally to encourage him to attend the event, Wood decided it was a perfect opportunity to put his belief into practice.

While on the retreat, Wood stated he was glad to take a step back from the Kearsarge’s current maintenance period in BAE Norfolk shipyard. Wood said even though his work is not a burden, getting his stress out in nature does help his mental resiliency.

Information Systems Technician 1st Class Evan Ermey, a Gold Bar, Washington native, was another Sailor encouraged by his chain of command to attend the retreat.

“I mean partially it was my divisional officer that said ‘Hey there’s a fishing trip, you want to go?’ and I naturally said yes,” said Ermey. “I later found out it was a spiritual retreat.”

Ermey explained that the timing of this event was perfect as it gave him a moment to take a step back to reflect on the importance of maintaining positive relationships in the workplace and the crew.

“I definitely think this needs to be a continuous thing with the Cross the Divide group or separately,” said Ermey. “I think it’s important to build connections with the divisions together and their chain of command.”

With a newfound connection to the crew and a refined mental resiliency Kearsarge sailors are able to navigate all future challenges the Kearsarge mission may present as the ship leaves its scheduled maintenance period. Kearsarge is scheduled to leave BAE Naval Shipyard later this year.

