Christian Sparks Has Been Named Military Enlisted Logistics and Sustainment Professional of the Year for 2023

Lancaster, California, native, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christian Sparks has been awarded the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for Military Enlisted Logistics and Sustainment Professional of the Year 2023.



This award recognizes Sparks' outstanding dedication, hard work, and exceptional contributions to Navy's mission.



His role as a nuclear reactor customer support representative at Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, or NAVSUP WSS, has been pivotal in ensuring the delivery of critical logistics and sustainment support, said Navy Lt. Glen Moran, Nuclear Reactors Supply Chain, NAVSUP WSS. "His innovative solutions and unwavering commitment have made a significant impact, not just within our directorate but across the entire Navy."



Sparks enlisted in the Navy in August 2017 as a logistics specialist for submarines. Upon completion of Recruit Training, he attended “A” school in Meridian, Mississippi, and then attended Basic Submarine School in Groton, Connecticut. He reported to his first command aboard the USS Tucson in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he served until July 2022. Sparks had previously been awarded the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal Gold Star in lieu of a second award after his tour aboard the USS Tucson.



NAVSUP WSS is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsupwss, and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.

