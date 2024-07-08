TRANSCOM, CYBERCOM, JFHQ-DODIN host Global Logistics Cyber Resiliency Summit

Photo By Steven Mavica | Senior leaders and staff from over 35 commands converged on Fort Meade June 11 and 12...... read more read more Photo By Steven Mavica | Senior leaders and staff from over 35 commands converged on Fort Meade June 11 and 12 to participate in the Global Logistics Cyber Resiliency Summit hosted by U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Cyber Command and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network. (Department of Defense photo by MCC(SW/AW) Thomas Miller/Released) see less | View Image Page

Senior leaders and staff from over 35 commands converged on Fort Meade recently to participate in a Global Logistics Cyber Resiliency Summit hosted by U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Cyber Command, and Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network.



Military operations are intricately reliant on logistics, where the effectiveness of supply chains and delivery can determine mission success or failure. The increase in digitization has made these logistics systems prime targets of cyber adversaries. Ensuring cyber resiliency is paramount for maintaining operational readiness and security. The summit was designed to discuss the top cyber challenges to the global logistics mission.



Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, deputy commander of USCYBERCOM, said the summit brought together diverse and powerful organizations to address challenges to this critical capability.



“It is crucial that we dedicate ourselves to solving the cyber challenges to global logistics because it is one of our most critical and decisive capabilities. Global logistics enables power projection and what we were able to accomplish at this summit was fundamental to the security of our nation,” Hartman said.



Military logistics encompass the planning, implementation, and coordination of the movement and maintenance of forces. This includes the transportation of troops, equipment, supplies, and management of facilities. Modern military logistics systems leverage advanced technologies like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics to optimize operations. However, the dependence on digital systems makes them susceptible to threats and cyberattacks which can disrupt supply lines, compromise sensitive information, and potentially lead to mission failure.



“Our collective success hinges on unity of effort in cyberspace,” said Army Lt. Gen. John P. Sullivan, deputy commander, USTRANSCOM. “Engagement across the Department of Defense, the interagency, and in concert with our mission partners, is vital.”



Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert J. Skinner, commander of JFHQ-DODIN, echoed these comments and added that the summit represented a significant step toward examining this complex and challenging problem set.



“Connectivity is the biggest single factor in the survivability of our global logistics networks. If we do not have resiliency, we cannot maintain the connectivity necessary for survivability,” Skinner added.



The summit concluded with closing comments from Air Force Gen. Jacqueline D. Van Ovost, commander of USTRANSCOM, and Air Force Gen. Timothy D. Haugh, commander of USCYBERCOM.



“Events like this summit provide a forum where some of the smartest logisticians, mobility experts and cyber operators can share & expand perspectives, communicate priorities, build toward a common understanding of risk and discuss future requirements & capabilities,” Van Ovost, said. “We will continue to partner with CYBERCOM, JFHQ-DODIN and other mission partners to ensure we have a safe, secure, and reliable information environment available when and where needed.”



Haugh emphasized the collaboration necessary at the intersection of logistics and cyber problem sets.



"As we look at this through our lens, global logistics is fundamental to ensuring the success of our mission. This is our work, to get to unity of action. I am excited by what has been accomplished at the summit. Those participating are leading us down a path toward the synchronized, unified actions necessary to ensure the global command and control and data integrity of our global logistics systems," Haugh said.



Enhancing the cyber resiliency of military global logistics systems is a continuous process that requires commitment, investment, and collaboration. As adversaries evolve their tactics, the military and its partners must stay ahead with innovative solutions. It is not just a technical challenge, but rather a strategic security imperative. Resiliency ensures that military logistics systems can endure and rapidly recover from cyber incidents, safeguarding national security and enabling military operations across the globe.



Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network is the U.S. Cyber Command component that leads DoD’s unified force approach to network operations, security, and defense across the Department of Defense Information Network, commonly known as the DODIN. This global command and control responsibility underpinning all DoD missions works to ensure mission assurance and bolster DoD’s competitive advantage. The command’s mission covers a broad range of activities on behalf of U.S. Cyber Command including proactive, threat-informed steps to reduce cyber risk across the DODIN, and leading response to attacks against the DODIN to ensure network operations remain agile and resilient. The JFHQ-DODIN commander, Lt. Gen Robert Skinner, is dual-hatted as the director of the Defense Information Systems Agency.