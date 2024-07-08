Defense Health Agency Director Visits Ireland Army Health Clinic

FORT KNOX, Ky. - U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, Defense Health Agency director, is greeted by COL Scott M. Farley, commander; and Command Sergeant Major Bradford L. Webster of the Ireland Army Health Clinic during her visit here July 9. During her visit she conducted an office call with the clinic commander and participated in a Leadership Professional Development Session with clinic staff.

