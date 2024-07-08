USINDOPACOM hosts Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, gathers with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino | Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol, center, gathers with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, center right, and other senior military and government officials at USINDOPACOM headquarters in Hawaii on July 9, 2024. The visit to USINDOPACOM was one of several engagements with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of USINDOPACOM, demonstrating the deep friendship between the two countries and reaffirming the U.S. ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance established in 1953. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – Republic of Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol visited U.S. Indo-Pacific Command at Camp H.M. Smith during his visit to Honolulu, July 8-9, 2024.



Yoon met with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, USINDOPACOM, to discuss the security environment in the IndoPacific region, demonstrating the close partnership between the two countries and highlighting USINDOPACOM’s efforts to advance the U.S.-ROK relationship through cooperation, commitment to regional security, and a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



The Republic of Korea delegation included Yoon, as well as Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, Director of the National Security Office Chang Hojin, Vice Chairman to the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Kang Ho Pil, Ambassador to the United States Hyundong Cho, and Consul General Lee Seo Young.



U.S. representatives included U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Philip Goldberg; Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea Gen. Paul LaCamera; U.S. Army Pacific Commander Gen. Charles Flynn; U.S. Pacific Air Forces Commander, Gen. Kevin Schneider; U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Stephen Koehler; and U.S. Marine Forces Pacific Commander Lt. Gen. William Jurney.



The leaders discussed regional security cooperation and evaluated the operational activities in the Indo-Pacific during a classified tour to the Joint Operations Center.



Yoon also spoke to more than 700 personnel at USINDOPACOM during an all-hands address, where he underscored that the U.S.-ROK Alliance remains a linchpin of peace and security in northeast Asia and the Korean peninsula.



The visit to USINDOPACOM headquarters was one of several engagements with Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander, USINDOPACOM, demonstrating the deep friendship between the two countries and reaffirming the ironclad commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance.



Yoon was received with a full honors ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and participated in a wreath-laying at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (Punchbowl), where a rifle detail conducted a 21-gun salute.



The events further developed the strong and durable Alliance that has proven to be among the most interoperable, capable and dynamic in the world following its establishment in 1953. U.S.-ROK combined forces remain ready and postured to protect the ROK against any threat or adversary, backed by an extensive range of capabilities, including conventional, nuclear and missile defense. Utilization of such capabilities is defensive in nature and intended to maintain alliance readiness.



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region with its Allies and partners by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.