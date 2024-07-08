Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RADM Cavanaugh visits DESRON 15 Assets

    RADM Cavanaugh Visits Japan Destroyers

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Reynolds | 240709-N-ED185-1082 YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 9, 2024) Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh,

    JAPAN

    07.09.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan - Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7,
    visited the crews of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS
    McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Dewey (DDG 105), and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114),
    July 9, to congratulate them on their successful operations supporting the
    undersea domain.

    "Undersea Warfare in the Indo-Pacific takes more than just submarines. It
    is a multi-domain and often multi-national team effort that includes air,
    surface, and subsurface forces," said Cavanaugh. "I want to thank every
    member of the crew, across every department, because I know it takes every
    one of you to complete the ship's mission. You are all valued members of
    that undersea warfare team."


    McCampbell, Dewey, and Ralph Johnson are forward-deployed and assigned to
    Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th
    Fleet's principal surface force.

    "Destroyers are imperative to the anti-submarine warfare mission and provide
    the theater undersea warfare command relevant and real-time decision making
    space," said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "All
    three crews helped enable the full-spectrum of capabilities for the
    anti-submarine warfare mission, and we commend them for their performance.
    Destroyers in DESRON 15 continue to be cornerstones in maintaining a free
    and open Indo-Pacific."

    During the visit, Cavanaugh thanked all three crews and presented letters of
    commendation to

    Operation Specialist Second Class GAVIN WADE TYLER
    Seaman JOHAN HERNANDEZ
    Sonar Technician Third Class JACOB A. SIMON
    Sonar Technician Seaman CLAYTON W. CARROLL

    Cryptologic Technician Technical Second Class ELIZABETH C. SWENSON
    Boatswain Mate Second Class DANTE J. INMAN
    Operations Specialist Second Class GIOVANNI MANUEL BERMUDEZ
    Quartermaster Second Class GERNARO RUIZ
    Machinist's Mate Third Class (SS) DANIEL JEFFREY GUERRERO
    Sonar Technician Second Class (SW) KAYLA N. GJLES

    Sonar Technician (Geographic) Third Class MARSHALL BARR
    Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman NICHOLAS HENDERSON
    Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman TIMOTHY PERDUE
    Sonar Technician (Geographic) Second Class (SW) JADE RARRIECK
    Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman CHRISTY ZHOU
    Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) JACOB O'REILLY
    Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) NICHOLAS PRZECLAWSKI

    Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the
    full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian
    Ocean, and Arabian Sea.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 03:02
    Story ID: 475815
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 20
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RADM Cavanaugh visits DESRON 15 Assets, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

