RADM Cavanaugh visits DESRON 15 Assets

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7,

visited the crews of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS

McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Dewey (DDG 105), and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114),

July 9, to congratulate them on their successful operations supporting the

undersea domain.



"Undersea Warfare in the Indo-Pacific takes more than just submarines. It

is a multi-domain and often multi-national team effort that includes air,

surface, and subsurface forces," said Cavanaugh. "I want to thank every

member of the crew, across every department, because I know it takes every

one of you to complete the ship's mission. You are all valued members of

that undersea warfare team."





McCampbell, Dewey, and Ralph Johnson are forward-deployed and assigned to

Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th

Fleet's principal surface force.



"Destroyers are imperative to the anti-submarine warfare mission and provide

the theater undersea warfare command relevant and real-time decision making

space," said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "All

three crews helped enable the full-spectrum of capabilities for the

anti-submarine warfare mission, and we commend them for their performance.

Destroyers in DESRON 15 continue to be cornerstones in maintaining a free

and open Indo-Pacific."



During the visit, Cavanaugh thanked all three crews and presented letters of

commendation to



Operation Specialist Second Class GAVIN WADE TYLER

Seaman JOHAN HERNANDEZ

Sonar Technician Third Class JACOB A. SIMON

Sonar Technician Seaman CLAYTON W. CARROLL



Cryptologic Technician Technical Second Class ELIZABETH C. SWENSON

Boatswain Mate Second Class DANTE J. INMAN

Operations Specialist Second Class GIOVANNI MANUEL BERMUDEZ

Quartermaster Second Class GERNARO RUIZ

Machinist's Mate Third Class (SS) DANIEL JEFFREY GUERRERO

Sonar Technician Second Class (SW) KAYLA N. GJLES



Sonar Technician (Geographic) Third Class MARSHALL BARR

Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman NICHOLAS HENDERSON

Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman TIMOTHY PERDUE

Sonar Technician (Geographic) Second Class (SW) JADE RARRIECK

Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman CHRISTY ZHOU

Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) JACOB O'REILLY

Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) NICHOLAS PRZECLAWSKI



Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the

full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian

Ocean, and Arabian Sea.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

