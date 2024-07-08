RADM Cavanaugh visits DESRON 15 Assets

YOKOSUKA, Japan - Rear Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, commander, Submarine Group 7,
visited the crews of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS
McCampbell (DDG 85), USS Dewey (DDG 105), and USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114),
July 9, to congratulate them on their successful operations supporting the
undersea domain.
"Undersea Warfare in the Indo-Pacific takes more than just submarines. It
is a multi-domain and often multi-national team effort that includes air,
surface, and subsurface forces," said Cavanaugh. "I want to thank every
member of the crew, across every department, because I know it takes every
one of you to complete the ship's mission. You are all valued members of
that undersea warfare team."
McCampbell, Dewey, and Ralph Johnson are forward-deployed and assigned to
Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th
Fleet's principal surface force.
"Destroyers are imperative to the anti-submarine warfare mission and provide
the theater undersea warfare command relevant and real-time decision making
space," said Capt. Justin Harts, commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. "All
three crews helped enable the full-spectrum of capabilities for the
anti-submarine warfare mission, and we commend them for their performance.
Destroyers in DESRON 15 continue to be cornerstones in maintaining a free
and open Indo-Pacific."
During the visit, Cavanaugh thanked all three crews and presented letters of
commendation to
Operation Specialist Second Class GAVIN WADE TYLER
Seaman JOHAN HERNANDEZ
Sonar Technician Third Class JACOB A. SIMON
Sonar Technician Seaman CLAYTON W. CARROLL
Cryptologic Technician Technical Second Class ELIZABETH C. SWENSON
Boatswain Mate Second Class DANTE J. INMAN
Operations Specialist Second Class GIOVANNI MANUEL BERMUDEZ
Quartermaster Second Class GERNARO RUIZ
Machinist's Mate Third Class (SS) DANIEL JEFFREY GUERRERO
Sonar Technician Second Class (SW) KAYLA N. GJLES
Sonar Technician (Geographic) Third Class MARSHALL BARR
Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman NICHOLAS HENDERSON
Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman TIMOTHY PERDUE
Sonar Technician (Geographic) Second Class (SW) JADE RARRIECK
Sonar Technician (Geographic) Seaman CHRISTY ZHOU
Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) JACOB O'REILLY
Naval Aircrewman Tactical-Helicopter Second Class (NAC) NICHOLAS PRZECLAWSKI
Submarine Group 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the
full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian
Ocean, and Arabian Sea.
U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
