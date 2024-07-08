2024 Fort McCoy Garrison change of command set for July 19

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the color guard move July 14, 2022, during the Fort McCoy Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the color guard move July 14, 2022, during the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. Col. Stephen T. Messenger received the garrison flag from Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness signifying Messenger as the new garrison commander. Messenger replaces Col. Michael D. Poss who became the garrison commander June 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual change-of-command ceremony. Poss moves on to serve in a position at the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy. Messenger arrives after serving in his prior assignment as the director of engineering and logistics, J4, Joint Task Force Civil Support, Fort Eustis, Va., which was on the front lines of the nation’s COVID response. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez will assume command of Fort McCoy Garrison from Col. Stephen Messenger during a change-of-command ceremony July 19 at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the installation’s historic Commemorative Area.



Messenger became the garrison commander July 14, 2022, and during his tenure has worked to continue to improve the installation’s strategic vision and planning efforts, helped champion changes in the hiring and human resources programs on post, created strategic outreach efforts such as the Behind the Triad video series with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office, and much more.



For the ceremony, Executive Officer Mike Volpe with Fort McCoy Garrison said a fairly large ceremony is planned.



“Numerous state legislators and other distinguished visitors have been invited,” Volpe said. “Seating will be set for approximately 200 people, and a reception will follow in building 905.”



Patrick J. Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Readiness will be the presiding officer for the ceremony.



Baez-Ramirez arrives to Fort McCoy after previously serving at Fort Belvoir, Va.



The military change-of-command ceremony is a tradition dating to the 18th century. During the ceremony, an organizational flag is passed to the individual assuming the command with unit members present to witness their new leader assuming the dutiful position.



As garrison commander, Baez-Ramirez will be responsible for day-to-day operation and management of the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



A garrison commander also represents the Army and the installation in the surrounding community, approves and issues garrison policies in accordance with respective Army regulations, approves and issues policies for the civilian workforce, and supports mobilization station requirements.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)