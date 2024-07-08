Fort McCoy’s June Triad Nights event held at Suukjak Sep Lake with Lake Adventure Water Relay

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy, Wis., community members participate in the third installment of the Triad...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy, Wis., community members participate in the third installment of the Triad Cup on June 27, 2024, at Suukjak Sep Lake at Pine View Campground as part of June Triad Nights with the Lake Adventure Water Relay race. Two teams competed. A team from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) took on a team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. The relay race included four installments — a kayak race, canoe race, paddleboard race, and peddle boat race. DFMWR took the lead through the first two installments of the relay, but HHC battled back to take the lead in the back half of the paddleboard race and held on for the overall win. Suukjak Sep Lake and Pine View Campground are part of Fort McCoy’s overall Pine View Recreation Area, which has been supporting a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities for Fort McCoy community members and the public for more than 50 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The June Triad Nights event was the third installment of the Triad Cup competition series with the Lake Adventure Water Relay race at Suukjak Sep Lake at Pine View Campground in the Pine View Recreation Area.



Two teams competed in the race. A team from the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) took on a team from Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy.



The relay race included four installments — a kayak race, canoe race, paddleboard race, and peddle boat race.



DFMWR took the lead through the first two installments of the relay. In the kayak race, the DFMWR racer sped to a sizeable lead at the beginning and kept it most of the way.



During the canoe race, which included DFMWR Director Patric McGuane, the DFMWR team kept their lead but it was trimmed a little by the HHR rowers as they steamed closer on the back half of the race.



In the paddleboard race, the DFMWR competitor was still in the lead for the first half, but was caught up to by the HHC paddler and was passed on the return.



By the time the peddle boat race started, the HHC team had built a decent lead for the final race. But, DFMWR was not out of it yet. As peddle boats are anything but precise in steering, the HHC team had a little difficulty at times and DFMWR’s peddlers were gaining.



But in the end, HHC’s pair of peddlers got to the dock first and put the rubber ducky on the chair first to claim the win.



Despite a modest crowd, there was plenty of cheering and team spirit on hand for the competitors. All who competed displayed excellent stamina and will to meet the objective to help their team.



“Great job to everyone who competed … this was a great race,” McGuane said after all was said and done.



The winning HHC team got to hold up the Triad Cup in victory … “for now,” according to their competitors. More events are planned.



Triad Nights is open to all Fort McCoy Soldiers, family members and civilian employees. It aims to create a space where people can build interpersonal relationships with Fort McCoy community members while having a fun time.



Suukjak Sep Lake and Pine View Campground are part of Fort McCoy’s overall Pine View Recreation Area, which has been supporting a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities for Fort McCoy community members and the public for more than 50 years.



