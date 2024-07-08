America's First Corps Welcomes CSM Mobar

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | The commander of Americas First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, passes the unit...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Oh | The commander of Americas First Corps, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, passes the unit colors to the incoming command sergeant major, Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh (Mobar), during a change of responsibility ceremony on July 9, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. The passing of the guidon to the incoming command sergeant major represents a Brunson's trust in Mobar to lead the Soldiers of the Corps. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Joshua Oh) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.— Soldiers, family, and friends of America's First Corps gathered at I Corps Headquarters to bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Carns as he relinquished his responsibilities as the senior enlisted leader of I Corps, to Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobarakzadeh (Mobar) in a Change of Responsibility ceremony, July 9, 2024.

Under Carns’ leadership, I Corps hosted and participated in numerous exercises, including Tiger Balm, Cobra Gold, Talisman Sabre, and Yama Sakura since his arrival in 2022.

"When choosing words to speak about this great leader and professional, I was reminded of an article he wrote in the NCO journal around this time last year," said Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general of I Corps. "In it, he said, 'Always be yourself, express yourself, and have faith in yourself'. He went on to explain what it meant to be an authentic leader. That it's absolutely essential in establishing trust, building strong relationships, and gaining respect."

"I can honestly say that Command Sgt. Maj. Carns showed up every day as his authentic self," he continued. "Shawn is one of the most caring and empathetic leaders I've had the pleasure of working with."

Before the ceremony, Carns received the Distinguished Service Medal for exceptionally meritorious service as Command Sergeant Major of the Corps. His wife, Theresa, was awarded the Superior Public Service Medal for outstanding service and invaluable contributions to the Corps's Soldiers and Families.

"Leadership is a relationship," said Carns. "Built on inspiration, trust, and serving and caring for others."

"We have a good strong team here, that's what I'm going to miss," he continued. "There is nowhere else in the U.S. Army that we are such a strong team. Nowhere."

During the ceremony, Carns passed the Corps responsibility to Mobar, represented by passing the Corps' colors from one noncommissioned officer to the other. Mobar joins the Corps after serving as the command sergeant major of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York.

"This responsibility is not something I take lightly," Mobar said. "Adam Grant says, 'Focus attention and energy on making a difference in others' lives and success might follow as a byproduct.'"

"I will work every day to lead by example and use the power and authority of my position to look after our Soldiers," he continued.

"Change is a constant in our Army," said Brunson. "And with change comes opportunity. This transition of leaders is an opportunity for growth, innovation and renewed commitment to our mission both here at JBLM and across the Indo-Pacific region."