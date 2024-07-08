Fort McCoy supports second major rail movement in 2024 with return of Wisconsin National Guard equipment, vehicles

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy rail operations team move railcars July 8, 2024, for a rail...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the Fort McCoy rail operations team move railcars July 8, 2024, for a rail movement for the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team that involved more than 800 pieces of equipment and vehicles at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy is one of a small number of Army installations where Army locomotives are present. For the many decades of Fort McCoy’s existence, the capability to transport cargo and equipment to and from the installation by rail has always been there. During World War II, for example, the railroad at Fort McCoy was one of the main forms of transportation for bringing troops in for training and home after the war as well as moving cargo and equipment in and out of the installation. And as rail operations continue in the future at the installation, officials with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center that manages Fort McCoy rail operations say they welcome each and every opportunity to demonstrate the capability. They said rail is one of the post's strategic transportation missions, and regular rail movements allow the installation to exercise that capability. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy’s rail operations support team steamed into action once again in late June and early July to support the return of more than 800 pieces of equipment and vehicles belonging to the Wisconsin National Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in the post’s second large rail movement of the year.



Fort McCoy first supported a rail movement in May to move the same 800-plus pieces of equipment on dozens of railcars, which made their way to the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Johnson, La., for a rotation of training for the 32nd.



All along, Fort McCoy’s personnel has worked in step with unit movement coordinators for the 32nd, who have conducted the loading and off-loading of the equipment with the railcars, said Warrant Officer 1 Eric Frank with the Wisconsin National Guard who has coordinated the rail movements for the 32nd.



The last of the equipment was offloaded on July 9 on the second rail movement, Frank said. And overall, he said it was not only a historic rail movement for the Wisconsin National Guard but also well done.



“This was the largest rail movement with civilian linehaul the Wisconsin National Guard has ever done,” Frank said in May when the movement of the 800-plus pieces of equipment and vehicles started.



Frank noted how his team of Soldiers did meticulous planning for the entire operation.



“Putting each and every single piece of equipment on the railcar takes consideration of length, width, height, and all of the dimensions,” he said. “Certain rail cars can only handle certain pieces of equipment.”



And at the end, Frank said the overall movement plan “went very well.”



“As a brigade, we learned a lot and can definitely improve on a few things, but it went well,” Frank said.



As far as the Fort McCoy rail operations support team goes, that team that is staffed by people working with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) Transportation Division and contractors partnering with LRC. These people operated locomotives to move railcars in place for loading, they worked with the 32nd and their representative service members to load railcars and move cargo, and much more, said Installation Transportation Officer Douglas “Terry” Altman, with the LRC.



Specific people supporting the rail movement included Altman, Matthew Fenik, unit movement coordinator; Clint Kurth, transportation assistant; and Dennis Diercks, transportation assistant. With the EAGLE contractor supporting the rail team is John Cobb, supervisor; William Peters, locomotive engineer/conductor; Douglas White, locomotive engineer; and Daniel Schiffer, rail brakeman/switchman.



Fort McCoy is also known to be one of the few places in the Army to operate Army-owned locomotives. The red Army locomotives in use at Fort McCoy are General Motors EMD GP-9 locomotives that weigh 120 tons; stand 15 feet, 4 inches tall; and have 1,750 horsepower.



Peters drives those locomotives in each movement. In a previous news article, it showed how he mentioned how much he enjoys doing his job as he’s worked in the rail industry for more than half a century — 41 years with Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway and 10 at Fort McCoy as a contractor working in partnership with Fort McCoy LRC.



“It all started in Southern Iowa on Burlington Northern,” Peters said. And later in his career he was driving long trains from La Crosse, Wis., to Chicago on a regular basis. Peters now only drives the locomotive on Fort McCoy, but when the rail movements happen it’s a busy time, he said, and he “enjoys it.”



Frank also said he was glad his team was able to do their record rail movement through Fort McCoy.



“I feel like it’s one of the best places you can do it,” Frank said. “It’s the only site for rail for military in the state of Wisconsin.”



