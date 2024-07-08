See Test Results and Clinical Notes in Your MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

Courtesy Photo | The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal makes it easy to view your test results and clinical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal makes it easy to view your test results and clinical notes as soon as they’re ready. You can also use the secure messaging feature to ask your provider any follow-up questions. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – If you’ve recently had a blood draw or X-ray, you’re likely interested in seeing the results once they’re available. Or perhaps you want to review what you discussed with your health care team at your last appointment.

If you visited a military hospital or clinic for your recent test or appointment, you can access this information in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



“The MHS GENESIS Patient Portal makes it easy to view your test results and clinical notes as soon as they’re ready,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Tara Conner, Defense Health Agency chief health informatics officer. “This feature lets you securely review your personal medical information on your own schedule and stay informed about your health.”



Lab and imaging results can give you important insight into the status of your health or a particular condition. Lab and imaging results may also indicate if you need to take additional actions or schedule follow-up appointments. (Note: Certain lab tests, imaging, or specialty care appointments may require referrals, as described in the TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook.)



You can also use the secure messaging feature on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal to ask your provider any follow-up questions.



Even if you haven’t undergone a lab, test, or procedure, reviewing clinical notes after an appointment can help you recall important discussions, instructions, or care plans.



How to view your results



Follow these steps to view your health record:

1. Log in to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and complete the log in steps. You’ll need a Common Access Card, a DS Logon account, or a Personal Identity Verification card to log in.

2. Click the “Health Record” button on the menu located across the top of the page. This is where you’ll find links to view lab results, radiology and pathology results, and clinical notes.



To view lab results:

1. Click the “Results and Measurements” button on the menu on the left side of the screen.

2. Under “Viewing the health record for,” choose your name from the dropdown menu.

3. Click the “Laboratory results” tab to view a list of your results.



To view radiology or pathology results:

1. Click the “Clinical Reports” button on the menu located on the left side of the screen.

2. Under “Viewing the health record for,” choose your name from the dropdown menu.

3. Under “Report Type,” choose “Radiology” or “Pathology” from the dropdown menu. The results will populate from newest to oldest.

4. You can download the report to your device by clicking “Download (PDF).”



To view clinical notes:

1. Click the “Clinical Notes & Documents” button on the menu on the left side of the screen.

2. Under “Viewing the health record for,” choose your name from the dropdown menu.

3. The notes will populate from newest to oldest. Click on the title of the note to read it.

4. You can download the report to your device by clicking “Download (PDF).”



This video tutorial demonstrates how to log in to the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal and find your results and clinical notes.



Other portal features



You can do more than just access results and notes on the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. You can also:

• Securely message your military health care team with questions.

• View and schedule appointments at your military hospital or clinic.

• View current medications and order refills.

• Stay informed about your health by accessing and viewing your test results and clinical notes at any time in the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal.



If you have questions about your results or notes, be sure to ask your provider. To learn more, visit tricare.mil/PatientPortal.



