Chief of Navy Reserve Visits Undersea Rescue Command

SAN DIEGO (June 11, 2024) – Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. John Mustin and Reserve Force Master Chief Tracy L. Hunt visited Undersea Rescue Command (URC) on board Naval Air Station North Island, June 11.



While there, Mustin and Hunt observed dive operations, conducted an all-hands call with the nearly 40 Sailors in URC’s Reserve unit, before pinning two Reserve officers with the Navy’s Deep Submergence Insignia (DSI) and presenting personnel awards and recognition to the unit.



Mustin and Hunt spoke with URC’s active component Commanding Officer, Capt. John Witte, and Cmdr. Michael Rocco, URC’s Reserve component commanding officer, about the significant integration of the Reserve team into the Navy’s submarine rescue mission. Reserve Sailors comprise more than half of the overall rescue watchbill and are prepared to mobilize from civilian life within hours to support operations.



Mustin stressed the importance of the Reserve Force to the Navy’s mission while talking with URC’s Sailors, adding that he was impressed by the Reserve team’s warfighting readiness and ability to plug-and-play into disabled submarine (DISSUB) operations.



“Our Reserve Sailors train to the same standards as our active duty counterparts,” said Rocco. “It was incredible to watch them showcase their unique capabilities for Reserve Force leadership, particularly because Reservists are critical to the mission here.”



Mustin recognized several outstanding Reserve Sailors, including pinning the DSI on Lt. Cmdr. Ross Sygulla and Lt. Cmdr. Taylor White, who both completed a series of vessel navigator qualifications to earn their pins. The DSI is a rare device in the Navy, and not many Reserve Sailors are afforded the opportunity to earn it. Additionally, Mustin recognized the contributions of Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Jason Rice, who recently earned his DSI, and Navy Diver 1st Class Brannon Starnes, who leads a team of 16 Navy Reserve divers at the command.



URC, comprised of active and Reserve component Sailors, and civilian contractors, is the Navy’s only submarine rescue-capable command ready to deploy around the world in the event of a submarine emergency.

Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US