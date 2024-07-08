America’s First Corps Introduces Command Chief Warrant Officer Role

Photo By Sgt. Keaton Habeck | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas F. Oroho, a seasoned officer with an extensive...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Keaton Habeck | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas F. Oroho, a seasoned officer with an extensive background in aviation maintenance and leadership, has been appointed as the first Command Chief Warrant Officer of I Corps. In his new role, Oroho will ensure that all assigned Warrant Officers understand and comply with the I Corps Commander’s priorities, guidance, and intent. His leadership will be pivotal in fostering a strong and cohesive Warrant Officer community within the Corps. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The First Corps has added a Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) to its command team, enhancing Warrant Officer mentorship, recruitment, education, and staffing throughout the Corps and its subordinate units.



Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas F. Oroho, a seasoned officer with an extensive background in aviation maintenance and leadership, has been appointed as the first Command Chief Warrant Officer of I Corps. Born in Newfoundland, New Jersey, Oroho graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in Medical Technology and joined the United States Naval Reserves as a Hospital Corpsman in 1987. He transitioned to the Army in 1994, where he was accepted into the Warrant Officer Flight Training Program at Fort Rucker.



Oroho has held various key assignments, including positions at Fort Bragg, Republic of Korea, Fort Drum, Schofield Barracks, Fort Belvoir, and Joint Base Lewis-McChord. His deployments include SFOR-Bosnia (1997), Operation Enduring Freedom (2003-2004), Operation Iraqi Freedom (2006-2007, 2009-2010), and Operation Resolute Support (2017). His notable awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Soldier’s Medal, Bronze Star with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Master Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, and Air Assault Badge.



In his new role, Oroho will ensure that all assigned Warrant Officers understand and comply with the I Corps Commander’s priorities, guidance, and intent. His leadership will be pivotal in fostering a strong and cohesive Warrant Officer community within the Corps.



The use of Command Chief Warrant Officers is well-established in Army Special Operations and aviation units, where they play a critical role in the command structure. These officers provide specialized expertise, continuity, and mentorship, rounding out the command team and ensuring seamless integration of Warrant Officer capabilities. The addition of a CCWO to I Corps brings these same benefits, enhancing the Corps’ operational effectiveness and leadership capacity.



“I am honored to be selected as the first Command Chief Warrant Officer of I Corps,” said Oroho. “With numerous assignments in the Indo-Pacific region, I look forward to continuing my career in ‘America’s First Corps.’”



Oroho is married to Kathy Fabian of Wilmington, Delaware. They have been married for 27 years and have three children: Molly, Sara, and Evan.



“The inclusion of the Command Chief Warrant Officer role within I Corps underscores our commitment to excellence and leadership. Chief Warrant Officer 5 Oroho brings a wealth of experience and dedication to this role, ensuring our warrant officers are well-mentored, well-trained, and aligned with the I Corps Commander’s vision,” said Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commanding general for I Corps. “His appointment strengthens our ability to maintain the highest standards of readiness and professionalism across the I Corps formation. His expertise will drive the technical excellence of our Warrant Officer cohort and introduce new ways of solving problems across our formation.”





The introduction of this role coincides with the Army's celebration of the Warrant Officer Corps' birthday on July 9th. This year marks the 106th anniversary of the Warrant Officer Corps, highlighting the enduring significance and vital contributions of Warrant Officers to the Army's mission.