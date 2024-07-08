Brethren in Arms: Twins Exchange Command

Photo By Jacqueline Alderman | Lt. Col. Paul Leoni, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Alderman | Lt. Col. Paul Leoni, commander of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, speaks to the accomplishments of Command Sgt. Maj. Edmundo Herrera, the outgoing command sergeant major of the unit, and gives a gift at the unit’s change of responsibility ceremony at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne, Wyo., on June 27, 2024. The ceremony marked the transition of responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Edmundo Herrera (left) to Command Sgt. Maj. Edwardo Herrera (right). (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Jacqueline Alderman) see less | View Image Page

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a historic ceremony held at the Wyoming State Capitol on Thursday, June 27, the Wyoming Army National Guard marked a significant event for twin brothers Edmundo and Edwardo Herrera. After 35 months in the position, Command Sgt. Maj. Edmundo Herrera passed the guidon to his brother, Edwardo Herrera, who will now serve as the new Command Sergeant Major of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Edmundo is preparing for a deployment to the Middle East.



The event marked a unique moment in the history of the Wyoming Army National Guard, as it was the first time the twin brothers held the same high-ranking position consecutively. Edmundo, the outgoing Recruiting and Retention Battalion Command Sergeant Major, expressed, “Edwardo is prepared to recruit and retain future talent, and I have confidence in my brother's abilities to lead the battalion.”



The Herrera brothers' journey began in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where they grew up as first-generation Americans. Edwardo shared that his brother Edmundo inspired him to join the Army National Guard. “Edmundo enlisted a couple of years before I did, and I saw how the Wyoming Army National Guard positively impacted his life,” Edwardo said. “It made him a better brother, friend, and man. I also witnessed his relationships with leaders in the organization and how they were dedicated to developing him. This motivated me and made me want to be a part of something bigger than myself.”



The brothers have served together in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade and the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Their shared experiences have not only strengthened their bond but also their commitment to the Soldiers they lead. "Serving together has motivated us to be better servant leaders for our Soldiers," Edwardo explained. "It has also created opportunities to collaborate and work on solutions for Soldier and organizational issues."



Throughout their careers, Edmundo and Edwardo have been almost neck and neck in rank, fostering a healthy competition that pushed both to excel. "Soldiers thrive in competition, so we have always pushed each other to do our best," Edwardo said. Despite their competitive nature, their support for each other has been steady. "When I finally outranked him, it only made our relationship stronger as we could impact organizational goals together positively."



Both brothers have achieved notable milestones, including earning the Director’s 54 Badge in Recruiting and Retention and participating in the State Partnership Program with Tunisia. These experiences have defined their careers and demonstrated their dedication to the National Guard’s mission.



As Edwardo steps into his new role, both brothers are focused on their current responsibilities. Edwardo is prepared to lead the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, while Edmundo is gearing up for a deployment to the Middle East. They both aspire to serve in higher levels of responsibility, potentially competing for positions such as Brigade Command Sergeant Major, State Command Sergeant Major, or Command Senior Enlisted Leader.



In reflecting on their journey, the brothers emphasized balancing military duties with personal lives. “We both love cooking, traveling, and spending time with our friends and families,” Edwardo said. “Having a personal and professional relationship allows us to spend additional time together and lean on each other through challenges.”



Their story is a testament to the power of family, dedication, and service. Edmundo hopes their journey will inspire others in the military and those considering service.



“I hope our story persuades those interested in serving to take the next step of enlisting,” Edmundo said.” For current military members, I hope this inspires them to reflect on just how important their service is and the positive impact they can have on those around them.”