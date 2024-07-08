Archer Brigade Change of Command

FORT SILL, Okla. – On July 2, Col. Ryan Schrock passed the reigns of leadership of 31st Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Brigade to Col. Lourdes Costas during a change of command ceremony on Fort Sill’s Old Post Quad.



Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) Commanding General, presided over the passing of the colors of 31st ADA Brigade, the Archer Brigade, from Col. Schrock to Col. Costas.



Col. Schrock took command of 31st ADA Brigade in July of 2022. Under his leadership, the brigade aggressively pursued readiness while maintaining a strong commitment to soldiers and families. Col. Schrock’s tenure as commander of the Archer Brigade culminated with the unit’s deployment to the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility in September 2023, where the unit took on the Top Notch mission. The Top Notch mission is responsible for most of the ground-based air defenses in CENTCOM. As the lead air defenders in the region, Col. Schrock and his robust staff oversaw the rapid deployment of multiple air defense assets in response to an increasingly dynamic threat environment. These assets were critical to protecting U.S. and coalition forces in theater, who experienced over 100 attacks from drones, rockets and ballistic missiles during the Archer Brigade’s time as Top Notch.



Col. Schrock gave his gratitude and appreciation to the soldiers of the Archer Brigade during his final remarks: “I have no doubts on your unwavering commitment to the mission and our nation...I want to emphasize my heartfelt gratitude to everyone for your trust, support and dedication. This command has been the greatest honor of my career, and I will carry the memories from here with me always.”



After his distinguished service in 31st, Col. Schrock will move on to become the 32d AAMDC Deputy Commanding Officer.



Col. Costas comes to command the Archer Brigade after serving as the Division Chief for Defense Fires, DAMO-Fires, Headquarters Department of the Army G-3/5/7. Before that, she served as a Military Assistant for the Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine E. Wormuth. Having also previously commanded 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment during one of their deployments to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Col. Costas is very familiar with the Archer Brigade and is happy to be back. She brings a wealth of air defense experience to the table and is eager to take on the challenges of command while caring for every soldier and family in 31st ADA Brigade.



“To the soldiers, families and civilians of 31st, I'm excited to join the team and look forward to working with you all. I am committed to you, and I stand before you ready to serve and ready to lead. I will be at your side, in service, every step of the way for every mission,” said Col. Costas in her initial address to the brigade.



31st ADA Brigade is based out of Fort Sill, Okla. and is responsible for the training and readiness of three air defense artillery battalions: 3rd Battalion, 2nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (Patriot); 4th Battalion, 3rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment (Patriot); and 5th Battalion, 5th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (SHORAD). When deployed in support of contingency operations, the brigade provides command and control of critical air defense assets in assigned operational areas.

