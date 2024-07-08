MARMC Modernizes Ship Maintenance with Spray-On Non-Skid

Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va - The Spray-On Non-Skid applicator sits in the Coating and Corrosion...... read more read more Photo By Harrison Cox | NORFOLK, Va - The Spray-On Non-Skid applicator sits in the Coating and Corrosion division (Code 241) at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) onboard Naval Station Norfolk, June 27, 2024. Spray-on non-skid is an innovative effort to modernize the way ship decks are maintained and coated. With spray-on non-skid applied to a deck, there is more contact on the surface while utilizing less product in much less time. The material is constructed from polysiloxane, which is typically used for billboards and anti-graffiti paint, it also does not fade in color. MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private-sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Harrison Cox). see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va - The Coatings and Corrosion division at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) is modernizing the way non-skid is applied to naval vessels. Spray-on non-skid is being applied to the James E. Williams (DDG-95) from bow to stern.



Spray-on non-skid is an innovative effort to modernize the way ship decks are maintained and coated. With spray-on non-skid applied to a deck, there is more contact on the surface while utilizing less product in much less time. The material is constructed from polysiloxane, which is typically used for billboards and anti-graffiti paint, it also does not fade in color.



Noel Parker, an engineering technician from Code 241, explained, “The spray-on non-skid is a homogenous coating system. Unlike traditional roll-on non-skid, which is porous and allows materials to seep through, the spray-on actually creates a seal coat. The roll-on also doesn’t protect the decking underneath. We’re trying to come up with a way to create something that will help protect the deck, preventing erosion and deterioration, while also minimizing the materials used to maintain a non-skid surface.”



“Where you’re gaining the advantage is time,” Parker added. “Applying spray-on non-skid takes only a third of the time compared to roll-on methods, and only requires two people compared to the 10 or 12 people needed for roll-on.”



The spray-on applicator cost $10,000 to construct and significantly improves efficiency. Michael Hall, naval architect, coatings and corrosion division noted, “With typical non-skid, you get about 18 to 30 square feet per gallon. With spray on non-skid, it ranges from 40 to 60 square feet per gallon.”



The new coating provides a flat contact surface, increasing friction efficiency. “Ships love it,” said Hall. “It’s easy to clean and simplifies maintenance.”



Parker highlighted its success on USS Laboon (DDG 58), where the spray-on non-skid applied six years ago has outlasted the typical three-year lifespan of roll-on coatings.



Additionally, training personnel to operate the spray-on applicator is quick and straightforward. “Learning to use it takes about 20 minutes,” said Parker. “It involves assembling the gun, understanding the air system, and handling just four components.”



This advancement aligns with broader Navy modernization efforts, offering longer-lasting, cost-effective, and easily applicable non-skid solutions. Parker and Hall are already planning to implement this system on the new Constellation-class frigates (FFGs) in the near future.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private-sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.