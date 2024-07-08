Advancing capabilities: Lakenheath combat arms experts certify on M110A1 sniper rifle

ROYAL AIR FORCE LAKENHEATH, England -- Combat arms training and maintenance Airmen assigned to the 48th Security Forces Squadron advanced operational capabilities by successfully qualifying five CATM instructors on the M110A1 Squad Designated Marksmanship Rifle June 27.



This qualification is crucial as it is the first time shooters at RAF Lakenheath have been certified to train Airmen on this advanced weapon system which will replace the M24 Sniper weapon system.



“It is important that we qualify Airmen on multiple weapon systems so they can meet mission requirements on this base and down range," said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Sean Gardner, combat arms training and maintenance noncommissioned officer in charge.



The M110A1 SDMR is a highly capable and versatile weapon designed to provide accurate and effective long-range fire support, firing a maximum effective range of 800-1,000 meters away.



The ability to proficiently operate a variety of weapon systems enhances the overall mission readiness and operational flexibility of the squadron by allowing them to respond effectively to diverse threats and challenges throughout the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Force Africa area of responsibility.



“Meeting mission requirements set by USAFE-AFAFRICA is crucial,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Marquis Garvin, 48th SFS CATM section chief. “By qualifying Airmen on advanced weapon systems like the M110A1, we strengthen deterrence capabilities and ensure that our forces are prepared to operate in a wide range of scenarios and alongside NATO Allies.”



The certification of these five instructors prepares the 48th SFS CATM team to qualify any Airman stationed within the United Kingdom on this weapon system, overall enhancing operational readiness.

