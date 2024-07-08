AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- Community leaders from across the U.S. participating in the Air and Space Force Civic Leader Program visited at Aviano Air base, Italy June 26 - 27, 2024.



Lt. Gen. Richard G. Moore Jr., deputy chief of staff for plans and programs, Headquarters U.S. Air Force, and approximately 31 civic leaders toured the base to get a comprehensive understanding of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa mission.



The visit to Aviano Air Base was part of a larger tour of USAFE. The tour offered an immersive experience that enabled leaders to better support future initiatives and mission priorities. They learned more about Aviano’s unique mission set, enabling them to identify pressure points where their support can make a substantial difference.



Civic leaders play a vital role as unpaid advisors, key communicators and advocates for Department of the Air Force issues. Their input and feedback help shape decisions made by senior Air Force leaders. These individuals help bridge the gap between the military and the communities they serve, ensuring the interests and concerns of both are addressed in a balanced manner.



During the visit, civic leaders engaged with various units stationed at Aviano. These interactions were crucial for gaining firsthand insights into the operational environment. Discussions with Airmen covered a range of topics, from mission readiness and logistical challenges to innovations in strategy and technology. This provided a ground-level view of the strengths and areas that require attention, helping civic leaders understand where their advocacy and support can be most effective.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.09.2024 03:58 Story ID: 475732 Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DAF Civic Leaders visit Aviano, by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.