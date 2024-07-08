The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Summer Column 2024

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right) and...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard (right) and Command Sgt. Maj. Lee Smith, Oregon National Guard Command Senior Enlisted Leader (left) pause for a group photo with Spc. Bautista (center-left), Spc. Riquelme (center), and Cpl. Silva (center-right) at Swan Island during Rail Load Operations on June 26, 2024. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

"Summer training highlights a focus on operational readiness"

By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard



As we approach the summer Annual Training season, I am filled with immense pride at the dedication and professionalism of our Oregon National Guard members. This summer, our organization will engage in critical training exercises that sharpen our skills and prepare us for the diverse challenges we may face both at home and abroad.



The Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team is gearing up for an intensive rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. This rigorous training will simulate real-world combat scenarios, testing our Soldiers’ tactical skills, leadership abilities, and unit cohesion. The JRTC experience is invaluable, especially as the 41st prepares for upcoming deployments to Kosovo, Egypt, the Horn of Africa, and Syria. Our Soldiers’ readiness and resilience will be paramount as they train to meet these global commitments.



Our Air Guard units are equally busy. The 142nd Wing in Portland will conduct alert missions, ensuring the safety of our Pacific Northwest skies while also participating in joint exercises to enhance interoperability. The 173rd Fighter Wing in Klamath Falls continues its crucial mission of training the next generation of F-15 pilots while they prepare to transition to training aircrews for the F-35 Lightning II. Recently, the 142nd received the first F-15EX Eagle II, and we will have a formal unveiling on July 12 at the Portland Air Base, marking a significant milestone in our operational capabilities.



Speaking of domestic operations, our entire force remains ready to respond to state emergencies. With the wildfire season approaching, many of our units will receive specialized firefighting and emergency response training. We have incorporated the lessons learned from past wildland fire seasons into our preparation, making us more effective partners to our state’s civilian first responders. Our readiness to support Oregon during natural disasters is a testament to our commitment to the community.



As we embark on this journey of training and preparedness, safety must always remain at the forefront of our minds. The well-being of our personnel is paramount, and we must never compromise the safety protocols and procedures in place to protect each member of our Guard family. Whether conducting live-fire exercises, maneuvering in challenging terrain, or executing complex logistical operations, safety precautions must be diligently followed to ensure everyone returns home unharmed.



In the coming weeks and months, let’s approach our training exercises with a sense of purpose, determination, and unity. Support and remain committed to one another, striving for continuous improvement and competency in all we do. Our success is not measured solely by the simple completion of tasks but by how we conduct ourselves—with professionalism, respect, and a deep sense of camaraderie that binds us together as one connected team.



I am immeasurably proud of your dedication and commitment. Your unwavering resolve and steadfast determination inspire confidence and instill pride in our organization. Together, let’s embrace the challenges of the upcoming Annual Training season with optimism, enthusiasm, and a shared sense of purpose. By training diligently, safely, and together, we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and better prepared to fulfill our mission of service to the people of Oregon.



The skills you hone and the relationships you build this summer will serve you well, whether responding to a natural disaster here in Oregon or representing our nation overseas.



The Oregon National Guard is the military service of choice for Oregonians, and your dedication proves why every single day. Continue to exemplify the highest standards of excellence and readiness as we serve our state and nation. Stay safe, train hard, and stand ready.



-----------------------------------------------------



"For Army National Guard Soldiers, a few items of importance"

By Command Sgt. Maj. Lee G. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, Oregon National Guard



First, it all begins by integrating new Soldiers into your formation by making them part of the team and feel part of your Army family. We as an organization created a program called Integrate, Council and Retain Soldiers (ICRS). It is used statewide for the sole purpose of integrating Soldiers returning from basic training and AIT into your formations.



First impressions count! Make the new soldier’s first impression of your unit be a good positive experience. Follow the checklists in the program, which is very simple to use and you cannot go wrong on the first step to creating a cohesive team.



Second, I cannot stress the importance of being individually ready. What does that mean, it means to focus on each Soldier being ready to deploy to include; having your medical situations sorted out, having your dental records up to date, having your financial documents in order at your unit, trying to get your military schools done, pass your ACFT, complete your annual PHA, update your security clearance, etc.



I am not talking about a list of advanced items; I am talking about getting the basic Soldier required items done and out of the way and then just maintain those items.



Third, focus on building your team. Battalion Commanders and Command Sergeants Major. I encourage you to empower the Company Command Teams to develop training schedules that are solely focused on training at the platoon and below level. It has been proven time and time again that squads who are very proficient in their skillset that train together a lot are a tight cohesive team. Tight cohesive teams, stay in the guard. Tight cohesive teams can function at higher levels of mission accomplishment.



If all your squads or sections in your company/battery or troop are proficient and a cohesive team, you could accomplish platoon and company level missions proficiently. Try to train on your Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) specific skills in a field environment as much as possible. Soldiers did not join the military to do recruiting events, they joined to do their MOS. When a Soldier goes to drill, trains on their MOS and has fun doing it while doing challenging tasks associated with their MOS, that builds teams.



That is when Soldiers naturally recruit their friends. We have been talking about this for years, it’s time to do it. Training in the field at platoon level and below should be everyone’s focus. I understand there’s higher level requirements for CTC rotations however, we as command teams need to scrutinize what is absolutely necessary and what is not. We need our individual Soldiers and our squads to master the basics and be subject matter experts in their MOS field.



Lastly, for this article, be the leader that everybody wants you to be. Do you have a leader that you look up to that kept you in the Guard and conducted awesome training? Be that Soldier, be that leader to other Soldiers. Don’t walk by a soldier and not talk to them about their lives, and career, you might be that person that makes a difference to them.



Never forget that you are a leader of Soldiers, and don’t get caught up in being selfish and solely focusing on your career, do the best job you can possibly do in the position you are currently assigned and your career will take care of itself. When you are at JRTC, overheated, week of energy, wanting to sit down and just take a nap, remember you have Soldiers who feel the same.



You are their leader. Drink some water, eat some food, dig deep, and take care of your Soldiers. Be the example they need. These four areas are pretty simple things and are what we as an organization needs to focus on. It can be done, if you need more specific examples, I will provide you with them. I appreciate the leaders in our organization, and I thank everyone for dedicating part of your lives to this organization. I will see you down range.