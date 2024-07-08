Army CID Cyber Field Office Leads 2nd NATO Digital Evidence Handling and Investigation Course in Poland

Courtesy Photo | From left: Polish Army Maj. Ryszard Skoczylas, NATO MP Center of Excellence, Education...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left: Polish Army Maj. Ryszard Skoczylas, NATO MP Center of Excellence, Education and Training Branch staff officer; Special Agents Matthew Miller (center) and Special Agent Michael Galbraith stand in front of the NATO Military Police Center of Excellence. see less | View Image Page

BYDGOSZCZ, Poland – Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) special agents based in Europe and the United States provided subject matter expert guidance and mentorship at NATO’s 2nd official Digital Evidence Handling and Investigation Course, held at the NATO Military Police Center of Excellence in Bydgoszcz, Poland, May 20-24, 2024.



Special Agent Matthew Miller, a cybercrime investigator, and Special Agent Michael Galbraith, a digital forensic examiner, presented over 50 hours of material to military investigators from 12 NATO member and partner countries on the procedures of properly identifying, preserving, collecting, and utilizing digital evidence within a joint operating environment. At the conclusion of the course, the NATO MP Center of Excellence director, Polish Army Col. Miroslaw Labecki, presented SA Miller with the NATO Commendation Medal for his commitment to sharing knowledge that will be used to protect not only American military members and their families, but NATO members and partners as well.



“The partnerships we have forged with our NATO law enforcement allies and partners are invaluable.” said Army CID Cyber Field Office – International Resident Agency, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Calder Robertson. “Crime, especially cybercrime, is not confined by installation fences or a country’s borders. By working together and sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures, we strive for the common goal of deterring crime and disrupting criminal organizations, wherever they may be.”



Since 2018, Army CID Agents have been working with the NATO MP Center of Excellence; the CID-developed Digital Evidence Handling and Investigation course is now NATO-approved.