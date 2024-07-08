Tustin Hangar 1 Debris Removal Work Plan Finalized

The work plan for removal of debris from Hangar 1 at the former Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Tustin has been finalized after review by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Department of Toxic Substance Control (DTSC), Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) Santa Ana Region, City of Tustin, Orange County Health Care Agency (OCHCA), South Coast Air Quality Management District, California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Navy Marine Corps Public Health (NMCPH), and California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery.



Fieldwork for the abatement and removal of onsite debris is tentatively scheduled to begin this summer and may take up to nine months. For the latest fieldwork updates go to:

https://go.usa.gov/xhYpK



The Navy’s Base Closure Manager for the former MCAS Tustin, Charles Perry explained, “The coordination between our state, local and other federal agencies has been tremendous in creating a plan to address the Hangar 1 site” The scope of work for the debris removal plan includes: debris consolidation, stabilization, characterization and disposal; structural evaluation of the remaining hangar structure, including any necessary deconstruction; abatement and demolition of steel hangar doors; and air monitoring to ensure safety.



“As the City moves closer to completing its work related to the Hangar Fire recovery, we appreciate our continuing partnership with the Navy and the effort by all stakeholders to reach this milestone to advance the Navy’s onsite cleanup,” said Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard.



A notable feature of the planned debris removal is that work within the hangar footprint will occur within sealed tent structures that will utilize negative pressure (vacuum) to retain potential dust emissions within the structures.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest awarded this work under a Multiple Award Remedial Action Contract (MARAC) in December 2023, to ECC Environmental, LLC.



The Department of the Navy Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office (BRAC PMO) serves as the primary liaison with local communities and redevelopment authorities; oversees all base closure, realignment, and caretaker activities; and develops and implements plans, priorities, and procedures for base disposals and their associated environmental cleanups. Follow us at https://www.bracpmo.navy.mil/



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.

