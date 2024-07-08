Army CID on the Scene for Wiesbaden Celebration of 75th Anniversary of Berlin Airlift

On June 16, 2024, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division participated in activities commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the Berlin Airlift at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden. The event included a Douglas C-47 Skytrain dropping candy over Wiesbaden Airfield, in honor of the legacy of Col. Gail S. Halvorsen – known as the “Candy Bomber” – who dropped sweets to the children of Berlin during the airlift. Celebrations honored allied efforts from June 1948 to September 1949 which delivered more than 2.3 million tons of food, fuel and supplies to West Berlin, via more than 278,000 flights, after Soviet-controlled forced cut off road and rail access to the city.



During the event, CID personnel from the Wiesbaden Resident Agency shared information on the CID mission, as well as career opportunities currently available for highly skilled investigators and professionals.



Army CID is the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with nearly 3,000 personnel in 124 locations worldwide.

