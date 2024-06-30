NAVSUP FLCJ provides integrated logistics overhaul for USS Farragut, USS Ramage

Photo By Tyler Grimes | Electronics Technician Petty Officer First Class Kevin Adams and Logistics Specialist...... read more read more Photo By Tyler Grimes | Electronics Technician Petty Officer First Class Kevin Adams and Logistics Specialist Petty Officer First Class Matthew Fernandez from the Military Support Analysis Team to conduct location audit procedures and inventories as part of the integrated logistics overhaul at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, June 20, 2024. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – When the USS Farragut (DDG 99) began a nine-month planned maintenance availability April 15, the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville’s Southeast Regional Maintenance Center team at Naval Station Mayport, Florida, went to work.



The SERMC team began the integrated logistics overhaul by working with contractors to remove almost 13,000 items valued at more than $19 million from the ship to a mock-up storeroom. Now the team is working with personal from the Military Support Analysis Team to conduct inventories, verify configurations and remove excess material.



Instead of the manual inventory process using pen and paper, the team for the first time used a system called Relational Supply, which is the electronic database where Navy ships log and track their inventories. This new process allows the team to view and generate the ship’s inventory reports, review losses and gains by inventory, and conduct causative research.



"The ILO process is used to groom the supply storerooms onboard Navy ships in order to make sure they are carrying the right parts to support the current systems onboard,” said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Mansilla, SERMC Supply Department Head. “The ILO is used to improve inventory accuracy, remove excess material with no demand, and improve the ship's ability to sustain operations at sea."



The USS Farragut is the first ship in an ILO to benefit from the new process. R-Supply capability has significantly reduced the amount of time to complete the inventories. In fact, the ship’s inventories are currently ahead of schedule and 97 percent complete.



Prior to the end of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Farragut’s maintenance availability in early 2025, the SERMC team will backload all the needed items aboard and ensure 100 percent inventory accuracy.



During this same time period, the SERMC team is also performing an ILO for the Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia-based destroyer USS Ramage (DDG 61), which was dry-docked at BAE Systems Ship Repair in Jacksonville, Florida on May 29, 2024. For the USS Ramage the SERMC team worked with contractors to remove more than 17,000 storeroom items with a value of $27.5 million.



Once the team backloads the material onboard the USS Farragut, the material for the USS Ramage will be placed in the mock-up storeroom and the ILO will begin using the R-Supply system. The USS Ramage is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2025.