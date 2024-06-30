Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees

    Courtesy Photo | As part of his farewell tour, Col. Reid Furman, the commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz,...... read more read more

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.08.2024

    Story by Linda Lambiotte 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As part of his farewell tour, Col. Reid Furman, the commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, recently visited multiple divisions within the garrison. During these visits, he took the opportunity to personally recognize and express gratitude to several garrison employees for their hard work and dedication, acknowledging their contributions to the success and smooth operation of the garrison. This final tour allowed him to say his goodbyes and offer his best wishes to the team as he prepares to transition out of his command role.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2024
    Date Posted: 07.08.2024 10:15
    Story ID: 475673
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees, by Linda Lambiotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    farewell
    Target_news_europe
    OneArmy
    StrongertTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT