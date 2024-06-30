USAG Rheinland-Pfalz commander shares heartfelt farewell with employees

Courtesy Photo | As part of his farewell tour, Col. Reid Furman, the commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz,...... read more read more

Courtesy Photo | As part of his farewell tour, Col. Reid Furman, the commander of USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, recently visited multiple divisions within the garrison. During these visits, he took the opportunity to personally recognize and express gratitude to several garrison employees for their hard work and dedication, acknowledging their contributions to the success and smooth operation of the garrison. This final tour allowed him to say his goodbyes and offer his best wishes to the team as he prepares to transition out of his command role. see less | View Image Page