Naval Station Norfolk Morale Welfare and Recreation hosts Summer Reading Book Fair

NORFOLK, Va. — Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Community Recreation team hosted their annual Summer Reading Book Fair at Bellissimo’s Espresso Café on NAVSTA Norfolk, June 25, 2024.



To prepare for the event, the MWR Community Recreation team collected hundreds of book donations from the Norfolk Public Library and Deployed Forces Support organizations. In addition, the MWR team worked closely with the Norfolk Book Exchange, to collect and trade-in used books for more age appropriate, youth reading level books. With the stockpile of books now in their possession the MWR team was ready to put on the event.



“We want to encourage people to read with their kids,” said Aaliyah Daniels, a MWR Community Recreation team member. “This event gets Sailor parents to come out with their kids and get involved in their education.”



The Summer Reading Book Fair opened at 4:00 p.m. allowing Sailors and their children to browse the large selection of free literature. Guests were also provided complementary Girl Scout cookies.



Furthermore, the MWR team invited two local children’s authors, Leslie Eva Tayloe and Kim Norman, to the event for an in-person reading. The authors also provided copies of their own works for purchase at the event.



“I’ve been an author for five years and today I brought my books “I’m Fishing with Pop-Pop Today” and “Save the Trees,” said Tayloe. “I like reading to the children and seeing their faces light up when they find something they enjoy.”



The event concluded at 6:00 p.m. with every family being able to take home as many books as they desired. After families departed, the MWR staff collected the remaining books for use in next year’s Summer Reading Book Fair.



For more information of upcoming MWR events at NAVSTA Norfolk or the surrounding installations event, please visit https://www.navylifema.com/events

