Michigan Air National Guard and Latvia Collaborate on Airfield Capabilities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew LaFountain, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew LaFountain, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, airspace manager and range officer in charge, speaks about training airspace with Lt. Gatis Muiznieks, Latvian National Armed Forces, 54th Engineer Battalion of the Zemessardze, deputy commander in the during the development of the Selija Military Training Area in Latvia, June 5, 2024. Michigan Army National Guard Army Corp of Engineers will collaborate with Latvian Zemessardze Engineers over the next several years, contributing to the Selonia Training Area at each development phase. This partnership enhances the readiness of both countries' National Guard engineer units through practical, hands-on training while completing real-world tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt Bethany Rizor) see less | View Image Page

LIELFVARDE, LATVIA — Airmen from the Michigan Air National Guard (MIANG) undertook a critical mission in Latvia during the first two weeks of June, collaborating to bolster the capabilities of Lielvarde Airfield in managing military training airspace and defending against potential threats. This joint initiative aims to strengthen transatlantic defense alliances and foster unity among allied nations.



Amid evolving security challenges in the Baltic region, the mission holds particular significance, emphasizing the importance of airspace integrity and readiness. Through joint planning, technical consultations, and hands-on training, MIANG personnel are providing essential support to modernize Latvia's airfield infrastructure and enhance airspace management.



Leading efforts to develop air base flight operations and aerodrome procedures, Senior Master Sgt. Brett Trisko from the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center (CRTC) collaborated with 1st Lt. Oskurrs Kuriss, chief of flight support with the Latvian Armed Forces, to establish procedures for Unmanned Aerial Systems operations, aimed at meeting the operational needs of the Latvian National Armed Forces.



The mission focuses on optimizing training and defensive capabilities through process refinement and airspace reconfiguration, aligning closely with Latvia's strategic defense objectives. "We have established procedures that allow us to incorporate necessary changes swiftly," noted Trisko.



With expertise spanning nine different airspaces and supporting multiple aircraft concurrently, MIANG experts bring valuable insights in air operations and airspace management to their Latvian counterparts.



Lt. Col. Andrew Lafountain, airspace manager at Alpena CRTC, facilitated connections with various levels of airspace and range management, enhancing operational effectiveness, management, and safety. "Our goal is to create a secure and efficient training environment for NATO forces," Lafountain emphasized, stressing the importance of integrated air and ground training.



In the pursuit of advancing control and reporting center capabilities, Master Sgt. Don Witt, Alpena CRTC weapons director liaison coordinated with Latvian counterparts to gather and assess current capabilities. Both parties aim to design future training events to support initiatives including Defensive Counter Air and understanding typical fighter tactics.

"Latvian controllers are extremely proficient at 'close' positive control techniques, and we aim to create opportunities for 'loose' positive control," Witt explained, highlighting the collaborative effort to enhance operational flexibility.



Additionally, Chief Master Sgt. Robert Sutton, 127th Mission Support Group security forces team lead from Selfridge Air National Guard Base, met with force protection counterparts to familiarize his team to Latvian security needs, evaluate security infrastructure and seek areas for improvement. “During our assessment we explored opportunities of alternate locations for training,” said Sutton. “Establishing another site would set the stage for future ACE and joint operations.”



During joint inspections of potential airfields, airfield management and security forces personnel evaluated facilities and conducted security assessments, ensuring readiness for future operations. The team also observed and commended Latvia's precision in executing hot pit refueling, underscoring their capability for high-tempo operations.



"Exercises like hot pit refueling provide invaluable training opportunities, showcasing readiness in dynamic environments," said Staff Sgt. Keith Stanton, airfield manager with the 127th Operations Support Squadron, Selfridge Air National Guard Base.



Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Myers, emergency manager from the 110th Civil Engineer Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, collaborated closely with Latvian counterparts to discuss training equipment and review emergency response procedures, highlighting advancements in Latvia's Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) program.

"This partnership underscores the enduring solidarity between Latvia and the United States," Myers noted, expressing optimism about future collaborative exercises and inspections.



The MIANG's collaborative efforts in Latvia underscore the shared commitment of allied nations to collective defense and security. Through enhanced airspace and airfield capabilities, the partnership continues to strengthen transatlantic ties and readiness against evolving regional challenges.