Michigan National Guard Engineers Aid Latvia in Development of Seilja Range

Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Welch, 1436th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, heavy...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Bethany Rizor | U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Welch, 1436th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, heavy equipment subject matter expert, operates surveying equipment during the development of the Selija Military Training Area in Latvia, June 5, 2024. Michigan Army National Guard Army Corp of Engineers will collaborate with Latvian Zemessardze Engineers over the next several years, contributing to the Selonia Training Area at each development phase. This partnership enhances the readiness of both countries' National Guard engineer units through practical, hands-on training while completing real-world tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt Bethany Rizor) see less | View Image Page

SELONIA, LATVIA (AP) — In a bid to enhance military preparedness through international collaboration, the Michigan National Guard has joined forces with Latvian Zemessardze engineers to establish the new Selija training range in Selonia, Latvia. Spanning 62,000 acres, the ambitious project, set for completion by 2030, aims to bolster training capabilities for NATO forces by providing a collective training complex for joint exercises.



The groundbreaking for the Selija Range occurred in early June and marks a significant step toward future warfare training. It will feature elements such as water crossing training, military staging areas, and munition impact zones designated for live ammunition maneuvers. The construction initiative not only facilitates practical training for Michigan National Guard engineers but also fosters their technical skills and experience through collaboration with Latvian counterparts.



"We've consistently worked closely with our Latvian counterparts throughout the planning stages to overcome challenges and ensure the project aligns with their objectives," stated Chief Warrant Officer Ted Schroeder, project officer in charge of the 507th Engineer Battalion.



As the construction progresses, the initiative fulfills Latvia's strategic imperative to modernize military infrastructure with advanced training sites. The aim is to support joint exercises that incorporate live fire and dry fire maneuver capabilities, thereby enhancing both international and regional defense capacities while promoting cooperation among neighboring countries.



"The surveying and design team are leveraging their expertise to develop a comprehensive layout adaptable to Latvia's evolving training needs," explained Master Sgt. Keara Kangas, non-commissioned officer in charge of the project from HHC 177th Military Police Brigade.



Once completed, the Selija Range is poised to provide a realistic and challenging training environment where NATO forces can conduct complex combat maneuvers and enhance joint operational capabilities. This prepares troops for diverse combat scenarios, ensuring readiness to overcome natural and man-made obstacles.



Under the auspices of the State Partnership Program (SPP) established in 1993, the collaboration between the Latvian Armed Forces and the Michigan National Guard has strengthened. Joint training exercises, such as Exercise Northern Strike at the National All Domain Warfighting Center in Northern Michigan, disaster emergency response planning, and subject matter expert exchanges have enhanced operational readiness and interoperability for both militaries. The Selija Training Area project builds upon this foundation, offering opportunities for joint military training that enhances tactical proficiency and communication between Latvian and U.S. units.



"The Latvians have expressed optimism that the progress of phase two will meet both military and municipal needs," noted Maj. Kaspars Skudrovs of the Latvian Armed Forces. "With only one bridge over our main river, the additional location would be beneficial for training and serve as a backup for daily use."



This comprehensive development plan addresses a wide spectrum of military training needs, supports neighboring countries, fosters regional cooperation, and enhances individual and unit readiness. The project underscores the enduring partnership and shared commitment to global security between Latvia and the United States.



"The Selija Range will enhance Latvian and U.S. readiness through increased maneuverability and live fire training opportunities," affirmed Maj. Catalin Bugan, bilateral affairs officer to Latvia for the Michigan National Guard. "As units train together at Selija, they will boost interoperability and lethality."



Approximately $750 million, sourced from allied and national funding, has been earmarked for the construction of the site. The Selija Range project not only advances military readiness through state-of-the-art training facilities but also underscores the ongoing value of training exercises during and beyond construction. This investment ensures that NATO forces are well-prepared for various combat scenarios, strengthens regional defense capabilities, and reinforces international cooperation in safeguarding global security.



"We are appreciative of the Michigan National Guard engineers whose collaboration with Zemessardze engineers will significantly advance progress at Selija, both in 2025 and in long-term military projects," concluded Skudrovs.