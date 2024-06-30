New Lease Agreement Secured for Kawaihāpai (Dillingham) Airfield

Photo By Robert Haynes | Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i, addresses the press...... read more read more Photo By Robert Haynes | Col. Steve McGunegle, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i, addresses the press during the announcement of the new 50-year lease for Kawaihāpai Airfield at the State Capitol on July 5, 2024. The lease also opens opportunities for federal grants to support necessary improvements to the airfield. see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU, Hawai‘i — In a landmark announcement today, Governor Josh Green, M.D., alongside Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) Director Ed Sniffen and U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i Commander Col. Steve McGunegle, detailed a new 50-year lease agreement for Kawaihāpai Airfield, formerly known as Dillingham Airfield. The press conference, held in the Ceremonial Room at the State Capitol, marks a significant milestone for the North Shore community and the state’s aviation infrastructure.



Governor Green emphasized the importance of the airfield to the local economy and the complex negotiations required to finalize the lease. “For years, we’ve been wrestling with the future of what was formerly called Dillingham Airfield,” said Green. “With 26 businesses operating there and critical water needs, this lease ensures continued economic activity and stability for the North Shore community.”



The negotiations, which began over a decade ago, gained momentum under the leadership of Col. McGunegle and the collaborative efforts of local legislators and community stakeholders. “The Army’s leadership has been invaluable in reaching this agreement,” Green added.



Director Ed Sniffen highlighted the logistical and economic benefits of the new lease. “This 50-year lease allows us to make long-term plans for Kawaihāpai Airfield,” Sniffen said. “It provides the stability needed to invest in infrastructure and support the 26 tenants and their 130 employees who rely on the airfield.”



A significant aspect of the agreement includes the continued operation and maintenance of the Dillingham Public Water System by Aqua Engineers. This arrangement ensures uninterrupted water service to the airfield’s tenants and 30 off-airport users, including YMCA’s Camp Erdman and nearby residents.



Col. McGunegle underscored the importance of the airfield for both civilian and military operations. “This joint effort between the Army Garrison Hawai‘i, Corps of Engineers Honolulu District, and the State of Hawai‘i represents our commitment to the local community,” McGunegle said. “The airfield will continue to serve as a critical resource for military training and civilian aviation activities.”



The lease agreement also opens avenues for federal grants to support infrastructure improvements. These upgrades will enhance the airfield’s capacity and safety, benefiting both military and civilian users.



HDOT and the Army will embark on a master planning process to outline future improvements, including runway enhancements, terminal upgrades, and hangar developments. These improvements are essential for the airfield’s continued operation and growth, ensuring it meets modern aviation standards.



The collaborative spirit demonstrated in these negotiations sets a precedent for future partnerships between the state and the military. “This is a prime example of how working together can solve complex issues and bring tangible benefits to our community,” Governor Green concluded.



The new lease agreement for Kawaihāpai Airfield marks a significant step forward in ensuring the long-term viability and success of this vital resource for Hawai‘i’s North Shore community.

Press Conference Highlights



• Governor Josh Green, M.D.: Emphasized the airfield’s economic importance and the collaborative effort in securing the lease.

• Ed Sniffen, HDOT Director: Detailed the logistical and economic benefits of the lease and future infrastructure plans.

• Col. Steve McGunegle: Highlighted the military’s role and the importance of the airfield for training and civilian operations.