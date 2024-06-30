$420M contracts awarded to address F/A-18 readiness gaps

PHILADELPHIA - Logisticians and contracting professionals from NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support’s F/A-18 Integrated Weapon System Team and N79 Aviation Contracts Team collaborated to award supply contracts valued at a combined $420M for the sustainment of spares and repairs of flight control surfaces (FCS) for the F/A-18 aircraft.



“The scope and timing of the flight control surfaces contract awards is vital to aviation readiness. This is going to pave the way for future warfighting to defend our nation and partner countries,” said Capt. Abdul Ceville, NAVSUP WSS director of contracts. “The F/A-18 Integrated Weapon System Team and N79 Aviation Contracts Team were unified every step of the way to get the job done right—and right now.”



These contracts cover the acquisition of both spares and repairs of essential parts within the Naval Aviation Enterprise, ensuring the delivery of FCS to the fleet through fiscal year 2028 and setting the stage for a long-term contract that provides both financial and readiness stability.



Through complex negotiations, NAVSUP WSS teams worked alongside PEO(T), PMA-265, and Boeing to ensure the contracts included 20 individual NIINs (nine spares and 11 repairs), supporting the F/A-18 Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler for the United States and Foreign Military Sales to Australia. These contracts will collectively address potential readiness gaps for key components of the F/A-18’s aerodynamic capabilities.



The F/A-18 Super Hornet is a supersonic, twin-engine, carrier-capable, multirole fighter aircraft able to perform air superiority, day/night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, maritime strike, reconnaissance, forward air control, and tanker missions. The EA-18G Growler is a variant of the jet that combines the proven F/A-18F Super Hornet platform with a sophisticated electronic warfare suite.



The flight control surfaces are aerodynamic devices that allow pilots to adjust and control the aircraft’s flight attitude, a crucial aspect of their multirole capabilities.



The Navy team worked through multiple complexities, including an expedited timeline to increase aviation readiness during heightened operations tempo, while simultaneously facing the closing of Boeing’s largest material supplier, GKN Aerospace, which Boeing acquired during negotiations.



“Our nation’s Navy, the Joint Force, and a vast network of allies rely on our highly skilled workforce of logisticians and contracting professionals to effectively sustain a fight when called upon,” said Capt. Andrew Henwood, NAVSUP WSS director of aviation operations. “Their ability to collaborate and execute these awards is a testament to their expertise.”



Following the successful acquisition of GKN, the speed to award enables Boeing to secure long lead-time material to minimize any gaps in spares deliveries to the fleet.



