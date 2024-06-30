First Team Conducts Retreat and Patching Ceremony

Photo By Pfc. Hector Blanco | Cpl. Daniel Altamirano, an infantryman with the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Hector Blanco | Cpl. Daniel Altamirano, an infantryman with the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard, renders honor after presenting the United States flag to Brig. Gen. Chad C. Chalfont, outgoing deputy commanding general of maneuver, during a patching and retreat ceremony signifying Brig. Gen. Chalfont departure on July 5, 2024, in Boleslawiec, Poland. Chalfont will be moving on from the 1st Cavalry Division to serve as the commandant of the U.S. Army Armor School at Fort Moore, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Hector Blanco) see less | View Image Page

BOLESŁAWIEC, POLAND - The late afternoon sun provided a befitting glow on the 1st Cavalry Division troopers as they conducted a retreat ceremony for Brig. Gen. Chad C. Chalfont and patching ceremony for Brig. Gen. Peter C. Glass on July 5, at Bolesławiec, Poland.

Serving as the Deputy Commander of Maneuver, Chalfont was honored and thanked for his service by the First Team with a retreat ceremony.

A long-standing military tradition that honors the flag and the country, a retreat ceremony marks the end of the official duty day and serves as a formal way to lower the nation’s flag. When conducting the retreat ceremony, a member of the 1st Cavalry Division Band plays the bugle call known as ‘Retreat’ promptly at the end of the duty day while Troopers of the Honor Guard slowly lower the nation’s flag while all others in attendance pay their respects, rendering a salute.

Chalfont will be moving on from the 1st Cavalry Division to serve as the commandant of the U.S. Army Armor School at Fort Moore, Ga.

“Because of serving in this division with each of you, I’ve come to understand the power of being curious and learning new things,” said Chalfont. “Not only have y’all led me to learn new things, but you’ve also shown me the importance of letting teammates teach you no matter what rank they wear on their chests.”

Previously serving as the deputy director/chief of staff of Futures Command in Austin, Texas, Brig. Gen. Glass was welcomed to the 1st Cavalry Division with a patching ceremony.

A patching ceremony symbolizes a soldiers' inclusion into a new unit and acknowledges their commitment to the unit’s heritage and current troopers through the formation. It serves as a rite of passage, fostering unit cohesion and esprit de corps.

Glass will take over as the Deputy Commanding General of Support in the 1st Cavalry Division.

“Gen. Glass brings a wealth of knowledge to this position and will continue to bring change to our taskforce,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division. “Gen. Glass has a great reputation in our Army; he knows how to fight and he knows how to develop leaders across the board”

The ceremonies instill a sense of patriotism and serve as a reminder of a soldiers' commitment to their country and duties.