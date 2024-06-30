Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice waters safety

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 3, 2024) - During the Independence Day holiday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District is urging the public to prioritize safety. With increased water recreation, fishing at area lakes and beach goers, it is vital to follow safety guidelines to help prevent accidents.



“For many, there’s no better place to celebrate Independence Day week than at the beach or on the water,” said Kavin Carter Lead Park Ranger, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District. “Statistics show that approximately 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing life jackets and with increased visitors, comes increased risk. We urge everyone to be mindful of their actions and keep safety first while enjoying our beautiful lakes and recreational areas.”



USACE personnel stress the importance of water safety year-round when talking with visitors, but especially during the summer season because that is when most public recreation fatalities occur. People of all ages are strongly encouraged to practice water safety this summer.



To ensure a safe experience over the holiday and throughout the year, the Corps urges visitors to practice the following public safety tips:



Expect the unexpected – Accidents can happen within seconds, so always be prepared for the unexpected. If you are ejected from a boat, fall, or jump into water stay calm. You can also be knocked unconscious if you are ejected from your boat or fall into the water along the shoreline while fishing.



Wear a life jacket – By providing time to be rescued, it will help ensure you survive an unexpected fall into the water. It can also save your life if you become exhausted due to fatigue, waves, or current while swimming. An adult can drown in 60 seconds, and it takes a strong swimmer 10 minutes to put on a life jacket after entering the water. Statistics show that numerous drownings could have been prevented if a life jacket would have been worn, Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns.



Wear Engine Cutoff Lanyard While Boating – If thrown out of a boat, there is always the danger of being struck by a spinning propeller, especially since an unoccupied boat can often start traveling in circles after the operator is ejected. Wearing an engine cut-off switch lanyard or electronic fob immediately stops the engine after ejection so that the operator can regain control of the boat.



Know your swimming abilities – Be aware that swimming in open water is different from swimming in a pool, and your swimming ability decreases with age. It is never too late to take swimming lessons and learn to swim well. Several people every year drown while swimming to retrieve boats, hats, and toys. Let those things go because they are not worth losing your life over.



Alcohol and water do not mix – Alcohol induces an inner ear condition (caloric labyrinthitis) that can cause you to become disoriented when underwater and not realize which way is up. If you jump or fall in the water, you can become disoriented and swim down instead of up to safety, causing you to drown. This is more likely to happen if you have been consuming alcohol. If you drink, always a designated driver.



Watch Your Children – Constantly supervise your children whenever they’re in, on, or near open water. Always keep them within arm’s reach. To keep them safe keep yourself safe by ensuring you and they wear properly fitted life jackets whenever enjoying your favorite outdoor water recreational activity.



- Take frequent breaks during your outdoor activities



- Wear sunscreen for skin protection



- Stay hydrated with water and non-caffeinated beverages



- Avoid excessive alcohol; alcohol and drugs contribute to 20% of all boating fatalities



Pay attention while boating



- Inattentive boating is the leading cause of boating accidents



- Obey all established navigation rules



- Be a defensive boater



- Pay attention to and follow all regulatory buoys and be aware of lake and beach conditions



“The fourth of July is one of our busiest days of the year along with Memorial Day weekend,” said Carter. “We will be patrolling the Caloosahatchee river, Lake Okeechobee and other waterways this summer we will do our best to remind people to be safe, to wear their life jackets, and to boat responsibly.”



Carter encourages everyone that wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket is the simplest life-saving strategy for recreational boaters and Always wear a life jacket!



Learn more water safety tips by visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook and Instagram.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District on the district’s website at www.saj.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JacksonvilleDistrict, Twitter at www.twitter.com/JaxStrong, and Instagram at www.instagram.com/jacksonvilledistrict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 12:30 Story ID: 475616 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jacksonville District encourages visitors to practice waters safety, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.