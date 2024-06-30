Change of Command set for Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City will undergo a change of command on July 9, 2024. Capt. Andrew G. Schanno passes the torch to Cmdr. Ryan D. Hawn in a formal ceremony at Air Station Traverse City.



Schanno, the outgoing commanding officer, has been an instrumental figure in the success of Air Station Traverse City. After his tenure, he will report to the United States Navy's Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, where he will be on staff in the college's International School. Under his command, Air Station Traverse City has made significant strides in ensuring the safety and security of the Great Lakes region through various operations and collaborations.



"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have served as the commanding officer of Air Station Traverse City. It is an honor to lead the remarkable crew of this air station and work alongside our state and local partners to make a lasting impact on our maritime community. I am confident that Cmdr. Hawn will continue to lead with distinction," said Schanno.



Hawn, currently serving as the Chief Pilot of Air Station Kodiak, Alaska, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He has demonstrated a strong commitment to the Coast Guard's mission and a deep understanding of the complexities of search and rescue operations.



"I am honored and excited to be stationed in Traverse City, a Coast Guard City, and to join the exceptional team at this air station. I look forward to working collaboratively with the crew and our partners to serve the maritime community and ensure the safety, security, and environmental stewardship of the Great Lakes region," Hawn said.



U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City proudly maintains an all-weather, 24/7, search and rescue response capability for the Ninth Coast Guard District. The air station resides in America's 10th Coast Guard City and is supported enormously by its active and appreciative community. The air station works closely with federal, state, local and international partners to fulfill its mission of protecting lives, property and the marine environment.



The change of command ceremony represents the formal transfer of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the oncoming commanding officer. It will be attended by Coast Guard officials, local dignitaries and representatives from partner agencies.



For more information contact Lt. Robert W. Mey at 231-922-8273.



—USCG—

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 11:16 Story ID: 475613 Location: US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN