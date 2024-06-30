The Netherland Marine Corps (NLMC) stopped by Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Parris Island Branch Medical Clinic during their official visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island. The NLMC traces its roots back to 10 December 1665 with the establishment of the Regiment de Marine, making it the second-oldest active Marine Corps in the world. Today, the NLMC is a world class rapid reaction force with the capability to deploy forces anywhere on earth within a maximum of 48 hours. The alliance between the Netherlands and United States was forged during the battles of World War II and continues today through close cooperation within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to support stability within Europe and across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.05.2024 10:17 Story ID: 475609 Location: BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTU staff welcomes Netherland Marines, by Lindsay Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.