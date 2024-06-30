Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTU staff welcomes Netherland Marines

    BEAUFORT , SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.05.2024

    Story by Lindsay Schreiber 

    Naval Hospital Beaufort

    The Netherland Marine Corps (NLMC) stopped by Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Parris Island Branch Medical Clinic during their official visit to Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) Parris Island. The NLMC traces its roots back to 10 December 1665 with the establishment of the Regiment de Marine, making it the second-oldest active Marine Corps in the world. Today, the NLMC is a world class rapid reaction force with the capability to deploy forces anywhere on earth within a maximum of 48 hours. The alliance between the Netherlands and United States was forged during the battles of World War II and continues today through close cooperation within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to support stability within Europe and across the globe.

