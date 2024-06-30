Marine Corps Detachment says farewell to Redden, welcomes Mestemacher during ceremony

Fort Leonard Wood’s Marines said farewell to Col. Scottie Redden and welcomed Col. Robyn Mestemacher, who took command of the Marine Corps Detachment in a change-of-command ceremony July 3 on Gammon Field.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony was Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, who noted one in eight Marines train at Fort Leonard Wood across nearly 20 programs of instruction, in military specialties that include chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear; engineering; ground transportation; and military police.



“This team has a huge influence on our installation, the joint force and, obviously, the United States Marine Corps,” Beck said, before adding Redden’s influence on the detachment and Fort Leonard Wood over the past two years has been “absolutely remarkable.”



“You have truly been an asset,” Beck said.



After welcoming Mestemacher, Beck said, “the Marine Corps has got it right” when selecting Redden’s replacement, and he noted Mestemacher has previous command experience with Marine recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, South Carolina.



“Your ability, your energy and your excitement in taking over this next phase of training is going to have a monumental impact on the Marine Corps of the future,” Beck said. “I really look forward to you continuing to carry on the great things that Scottie did with this entire team behind us.”



Redden, who will next serve at Marine Corps Installations Command in the Washington D.C. area, called it an honor to have commanded, “the Marines of the Ozarks,” and he thanked the numerous training units and leaders he worked alongside at Fort Leonard Wood.



“This is a tremendous team, embedded in a wonderful community,” Redden said. “I hope to see you all again in the future.”



To Mestemacher, Redden said there is no one better suited to lead, “this unique and dynamic formation.”



“You’re taking over the detachment in a period of significant change, and you are equal to the task of reforming this organization to meet the challenges of the emerging operating environment,” Redden said.



Mestemacher, a St. Louis native, who most recently served at the Pentagon, on the Joint Staff in the J-1 Manpower and Personnel Directorate, spoke on the warm welcome she has received since her arrival at Fort Leonard Wood.



“It’s a special environment here, and I look forward to being a part of it, being part of the team here and investing in the training mission,” Mestemacher said.



To Redden, Mestemacher said thank you for the help in preparing for this command.



“I appreciate your candor, your openness, and I wish you sincere congratulations on the accomplishments of the team over the last two years,” Mestemacher said.



To Fort Leonard Wood’s Marines, who make up the largest Marine Corps unit not located on a Marine Corps installation, Mestemacher shared her excitement in joining “your team.”



“I’m thrilled to be part of your team, to serve alongside you and train our next generation of warriors,” Mestemacher said, before commenting on the “torii” near the detachment’s headquarters building.



“A torii is a traditional Japanese gate at the entrance of a shrine or a temple, the function of which is to mark the entrance of a sacred space. That’s what you are doing here — teaching, training and preparing our brand-new Marines to get out to the fleet and to do phenomenal things. The mission is a righteous one, and I am so thankful to be by your side. Thank you for welcoming me and thank you for this beautiful ceremony today,” Mestemacher said.



More photos from the ceremony are available to view and download on the Fort Leonard Wood Flickr page at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortleonardwood/albums/72177720318465574.

