Col. Dillon R. Patterson Retires After 23 Years of Service

Col. Dillon R. Patterson retired on July 3 after 23 years of distinguished service at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, with General James C. Slife, the Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, presiding over the ceremony.



Patterson’s military commitment started at a young age. Surrounded by the roar of jet engines from the Marine Corps Air Station in Yuma, Arizona, he knew he wanted to be a military pilot. His neighbor, a Marine fighter pilot who attended the prestigious Top Gun school, was also instrumental in igniting the spark to serve.



Patterson was unwavering in his ambition.



“I was all in,” said Patterson. “I applied for Air Force ROTC scholarships and planned to attend school, obtain a commission, and go into the Air Force. There was no Plan B.”



This determination set him on a course that would define his life.



Patterson’s early career was shaped by remarkable mentors who imparted invaluable lessons. His first assignment at Luke AFB in Arizona introduced him to Captain “Opie” Pavey, a Marine exchange pilot who exemplified professional humility.



“Everyone recognized his talent, but his humility about it is what everyone respected,” recalled Patterson.



Another influential figure in Patterson’s career was General James C. Slife, his group commander during his time in Air Force Special Operations. To Patterson, Slife embodied professional ethics and inspired a desire to lead well, and to make sure the people he led were ready for the most difficult fight.



“There are a lot of 23-year colonels who retire every year in the Air Force,” said Slife. “But this is one I wanted to attend and preside over. It is for the sole reason that Dillon Patterson is the most principled officer that I’ve met in my 35 years of service.”



A pivotal moment came during Patterson’s deployment in Afghanistan as the commander of the 30th Reconnaissance Squadron’s deployed detachment. He was in command of an elite team including aircrew, maintenance, logistics, and security forces. Approaching the end of his service commitment, Patterson was considering leaving the military completely or possibly transitioning to the Air National Guard in a part-time role.



“During that deployment I realized I absolutely loved leading and commanding, and I knew I would be miserable If I left full-time service,” said Patterson. “The military was my tribe, and it is where I belonged.”



Now a seasoned leader himself, Patterson offers sage advice to junior officers: leadership is challenging and requires unwavering professional ethics.



“You must model and live out virtue,” said Patterson. “Part of that ethic is hard work and excellence. Leaders must be upright in character and devastatingly lethal in action.”



To younger Airmen, he emphasizes the importance of continuous education. Patterson’s dedication to professional military education (PME) saw him complete PME seven times, both by correspondence and in-residence, underscoring his belief that intelligence and knowledge require deliberate effort.



“You will not accidently become intelligent. It takes work,” said Patterson. “It requires an intentional decision to eliminate something from you day to be available to study. It is completely worth it.”



Reflecting on his career, Patterson finds the greatest reward in seeing those he has mentored rise to command positions and senior enlisted roles. The pride in knowing he played a part in their development as professionals and individuals is immeasurable.



“It is unbelievably rewarding to watch someone lead others well and know that I had a small part in shaping that person as a professional and as a person,” he said.



Although he is finishing his military service, he remains focused on a commitment to service and beginning a new mission. He is currently undertaking an internship through his church, aiming to be ordained as a Christian minister. His goal is to plant a church in Arizona, dedicating his life to helping others become the best version of themselves.

