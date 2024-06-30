8th TSC holds change of command ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, left, the incoming commanding general of the 8th Theater...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore | Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner, left, the incoming commanding general of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Gen. Charles Flynn, center, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific Command, and Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, the outgoing commanding general of the 8th TSC, inspects the troops during the 8th TSC change of command ceremony, July 3, 2024, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. Helwig relinquished command of the 8th TSC to Gardner in front of Soldiers, friends, and guests on Hamilton Field. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii - Major General Jered P. Helwig, the commanding general for the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, relinquished command to Maj. Gen. Gavin Gardner during a change of command ceremony on Hamilton Field, Schofield Barracks on July 3, 2024.



Helwig assumed command in June 2022 after serving as the senior logistician for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Throughout Helwig’s tenure, he prioritized a joint approach to sustainment, experimentation during Operation Pathways, and advocated for the Maneuver Support Vessel (Light) to test its sea worthiness across the Hawaiian archipelago.



During Helwig’s speech, he highlighted some of the numerous accomplishments of the 8th Military Police Brigade, the 130th Engineer Brigade, and the 8th TSC at large.



“The Soldiers before you represent some of the most diverse capabilities the Army has to offer: finance, contracting, chemical, working dogs, and EOD,” said Helwig. “Also included: Army Mariners – we sail the Pacific across this theater – and Army divers who work underneath it. Engineers of all types: surveying, building, mapping – the team does it all. They're the hands and feet of setting the theater, the driving force in supporting all types of activity.”



The departing commanding general also emphasized the importance of integrating alongside partners and allies.



“Over the past few years, we've collectively taken on the task of building joint chair lines through Operation Pathways,” said Helwig. “This has meant traveling over 500,000 miles or roughly 23 times around the world. It's been visiting places from India to Tinian from Mongolia to Australia … Our partners and allies clearly understand what's at stake. And together, with the joint force, we've been able to build joint interior lines that are so necessary to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Helwig expressed his gratitude for being surrounded by an amazing Army Family, or “ohana,” using the endearing Hawaiian word.



“I thank you again for being an awesome Army Family. While Diane and I will truly miss our ohana here. We're very excited to welcome Gavin and Lisa to the TSC team,” said Helwig. “I honestly can think of no finer officer and command team to take this organization. All the best to you, our dear friends, as you undoubtedly will lead the TSC to new heights.”



Helwig was selected as the next deputy commanding general of U.S. Transportation Command, one of the 11 unified commands under the DOD. Upon assuming his position, he will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.



Gen. Charles Flynn, the commanding general for U.S. Army Pacific, presided over the ceremony and lauded Helwig’s leadership as he pointed out significant strides the 8th TSC accomplished in setting the Indo-Pacific theater by supporting USARPAC’s campaign plan.



“Jered manages the flow of forces, equipment, and cargo to meet our operational requirements, day after day,” said Flynn. “He opens ports, manages theater distribution centers, provides logistics, financial management, explosive ordnance removal, and personnel services – a range of activities. And Jered has done this incredibly well in what is undoubtedly the most challenging theater in the world to sustain … he has us in a better place, far better place, than we were a couple years ago.”



Flynn also explained how Helwig’s leadership and direction resulted in a more prepared joint force, while strengthening relationships and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific theater of operations.



“Our interior lines are more robust as Jered has made sure the Army has a leading effort in many of the distribution centers across the approaches,” said Flynn. “In Japan, in Thailand, in the Philippines, in Guam, in Australia, and much, much more. He has trained sustainers. He's trained sustainment as a warfighting function and a system.”



Flynn ensured to highlight Helwig’s impact on the joint operational environment. He also thanked the support system behind the former senior most sustainer in the Pacific – Helwig’s family. His wife, Diana, and two sons, Nathan and Joel.



“These efforts and all the planning, all the preparation, and the execution of sustainment operations all across the Indo-Pacific have absolutely been critical,” said Flynn. “Not just for the theater Army, but also for all of our joint partners, and for our allies and partners in the region who we operate with the invitation and with the consent of.



“Jered, thank you. I'm humbled and honored to be here today. You're an extraordinarily talented officer. Diana, Joel, Nathan, we are grateful for your sacrifices as well. Thank you so much for being with him and sharing him with us.”



Gardner, like Helwig, is coming to 8th TSC by way of INDOPACOM after serving two years as the J4, the command’s senior logistician.



Gardner kept his remarks brief, thanking Flynn for the opportunity to command, acknowledging his new role as the new top sustainer in the Indo-Pacific.



“I love Hawaii, but this is not where the work needs to be done,” said Gardner. “It needs to be done forward …. I've been taking the lead from Jered Helwig, and we're gonna drive forward, sir (Flynn), and do that. So, with myself, the 18th MEDCOM (Medical Command), the 311th (Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)), and your other theater enabling commands, I assure you, we will continue pressing joint interior lines. Again, this TSC exists to enable joint combined theater sustainment operations. We're ready. We'll continue to be ready. That's our watchword. Sustain the force wanting.”



Gardner also made a point to thank the Soldiers on the field and emphasize his trust and confidence in his formation – specifically the noncommissioned officer corps, which he deems unmatched.



“People are our asymmetric advantage led by the noncommissioned officers that have my trust and my empowerment to make decisions where the information lies, to drive that advantage that peers cannot do. What only we can do,” said Gardner. “Please lead; you have my trust.”



Gardner starts his travel circuit west of the international dateline within the ensuing weeks. He’s scheduled to give opening or closing ceremony remarks for multiple Operation Pathways rehearsals throughout the summer.



During the ceremony, full honors were paid, including the traditional inspection of troops, during which Staff Sgt. Shelton Alexander drove Flynn, Helwig, and Gardner along the formation for the traditional inspection of troops. Soldiers assigned to the 8th Military Police Brigade, 130th Engineer Brigade, 402nd Army Field Support Brigade, and 413th Contracting Support Brigade stood in formation.



The Reserve’s 78th Army Band, 99th Support Command, based out of Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, played the queues for the military drilling movements, along with the national anthem and Army song.



Upon the conclusion of the ceremony, in custom Hawaiian fashion, both the Helwig and Gardner Families were adorned with lei as audience members welcomed the Gardners and bid farewell to the Helwigs.



The 8th TSC coordinates and integrates operational-level sustainment and supports rehearsals of brigade-level engineering, protection, and finance operations in support of joint operations within the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.