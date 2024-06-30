Col. Jay Johnson takes command of the 60th AMW

Photo By Hun Chustine Minoda | Congressman John Garamendi, front left, congressional representative of California’s...... read more read more Photo By Hun Chustine Minoda | Congressman John Garamendi, front left, congressional representative of California’s 8th District, and Congressman Mike Thompson, center, congressional representative of California’s 4th District, attend the 60th AMW change of command ceremony alongside military and community leaders at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 3, 2024. Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony as Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, assumed command of the wing from Salmi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif— U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Derek Salmi relinquished command of the 60th Air Mobility Wing to Col. Jay Johnson July 3, 2024.



As the new 60th AMW commander, Johnson is responsible for the combined efforts of all wing operations and support activities associated with the worldwide air mobility mission, as well as ensuring the readiness and well-being of more than 26,100 active duty, reserve, civilian personnel and their families.



"I am honored to be a part of Team Travis and to have served with this amazing community,” said Salmi in his farewell message to the wing. “A big thank you to the entire Team Travis military and civilian team, families and local community members.”



The ceremony included the presentation of colors, the transfer of authority and responsibility of the wing from Salmi to Johnson, static displays of the C-5M Super Galaxy, KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-46 Pegasus aircraft as well as multiple support vehicles assigned to support the mission at Travis AFB.



Maj. Gen. Corey Martin, 18th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and spoke about Salmi’s understanding of mission readiness.



“It was obvious two years ago when (Brig.) Gen. Salmi took the flag, that he understood that mission, and immediately started to build the readiness of Travis Air Force Base,” said Martin.



Prior to his arrival to Travis AFB, Johnson was the Chief of Staff for Air Education and Training Command, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. In this capacity, he served as the principal advisor to the commander and deputy commander, and principal staff leader providing guidance to eleven flying training wings, four technical training wings, a medical wing, Air University, two numbered Air Forces, nationwide recruiting operations and headquarters directors and chiefs of special staff across all functional specialties.



“It’s always difficult to say goodbye to a team of a championship caliber such as this one, but it’s made easier knowing the transition will be to a fantastic high performing leadership team in the Johnsons,” said Salmi. “Kris and I are so excited to see the phenomenal things that you will do.”



Johnson graduated from San Francisco State University and received his commission as a distinguished graduate from the University of California, Berkeley in 1999. His service and leadership experience spans several key operational and staff positions at the squadron, wing, and Joint Staff levels. He is a graduate of Air Mobility Command’s Phoenix Mobility program and the U.S. Air Force’s Defense Legislative Fellowship.



In addition to his deployment experience during Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, Johnson was previously the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. He also supervised the implementation of command decisions, plans and policies during this time for a staff of nearly 1,100 military members and civilian employees, and oversaw the headquarters’ $255M budget.



“I now understand and know why people trust Travis,” said Johnson. “It’s because of the culture (Salmi) created here, and I promise you, we’ll do everything in our power to carry that on.”



Travis AFB provides direct support to airlift and aerial refueling taskings, responding to Joint Chiefs of Staff-directed combat operations and supporting U.S. State Department-sponsored humanitarian relief efforts worldwide.