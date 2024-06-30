821st CRS Road To Alert: Hellhounds showcase readiness during Exercise Storm Crow

Photo By Staff Sgt. Scott Warner | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Winford, 821st Contingency Response Squadron weather...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Scott Warner | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Winford, 821st Contingency Response Squadron weather technician, takes aim down his M-4 carbine scope during Exercise STORM CROW, at Fort Hunter-Liggett, California, June 26, 2024. The 621st Contingency Response Wing inspection team validated and certified the 821st CRS during Exercise STORM CROW on multiple areas of interest, such as base defense and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear readiness for their upcoming deployment alert cycle this fall. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. -- Dressed in military-issued operational camouflage pattern clothing, a thick interceptor body armor vest with multiple ballistic plates inside, a radio, an advanced combat helmet and a M-4 carbine to protect and defend USAF interests. This is the ideal uniform of a deployed USAF Airman.



Temperatures reached as high as 103 degrees Fahrenheit. Clear skies made the sun’s powerful rays felt. Little to no wind offered no reprieve from the blazing heat with so much dirt and sand that it thoroughly resembled a desert environment. These were the conditions that 93 Airmen with the 821st Contingency Response Squadron, also known as the “Hellhounds,” had to endure at Schoonover Airfield, California, June 24-28, during Exercise STORM CROW.



“Exercise STORM CROW is our squadron’s certification event to assume an alert posture for our Contingency Response Element (CRE) this fall,” Lt. Col. Adam McDade, 821st CRS and CRE commander said. “The Hellhounds have been preparing for this for the last year by accomplishing multiple training events and participating in two previous exercises over the last six months. Our team is well-prepared and this exercise gives us the opportunity to showcase the expertise of our Airmen and demonstrate our readiness to conduct airbase opening missions in contested environments.”



“MOPP Level 2. Alarm Green” sounds over the radio.



Mission oriented protective posture (MOPP) gear is an additional layer of protective clothing worn on top of OCPs that guard any military service member from chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) agents in the nearby area. After this preparation radio call is made based on credible intel, 93 Airmen with the 821st CRS collectively rush to shield themselves from what CBRN attack may happen since Schoonover AF has now become a heightened threat environment.



“MOPP Level 4. Alarm Red” sounds over the radio.



These words are some of the most feared for any military service member. This means the threat is real, imminent and it may be equipped with CBRN agents. This is the power and capability of a near-peer adversary, what a battlefield in the Great Power Competition will look and sound like.



“Incoming missile strike on the tactical operation center in ten minutes” sounds over the radio.



Everyone rushes to evacuate. Radio calls are being made to every Airman at Schoonover AF to meet at a designated evacuation point.



Some are waking up to the sounds of others hastily packing. Airmen are sprinting to safety. Teams are working together to gather every piece of valuable equipment, and destroying what cannot be carried. Meanwhile, sweating in the relentless, unforgiving heat. Yet no one is panicked.



This is what the 821st CRS has trained for during Exercise Hades Sentinel, what the 821st CRS is ready to do. They share a Warrior’s Heart from all their effort prior to this exercise.



While this is only a training environment, this is a real possibility for 821st CRS if tasked to support contingency operations around the globe while on alert.



“I am extremely proud of this squadron for continuing to showcase how effective the Hellhounds can be while facing an adversary not only in extreme hot weather but doing so while in a chemical environment,” Chief Master Sgt. Manuel Garibay, 821st CRS senior enlisted leader said. “They faced challenges, such as heat exhaustion, physical and mental fatigue while being in full MOPP gear, but continued our mission of airbase opening to allow the constant flow of aircraft, cargo and personnel in and out of the airfield.”



The Hellhounds were really put to the test last month as every exercise became increasingly more difficult as the operation tempo also steadily increased.



“The 621st Contingency Response Wing executed a mass generation event for the month of June. We sent two contingency response teams to Exercise VALIENT SHIELD and Red Flag-Alaska, one contingency response element to Exercise TURBO DISTRIBUTION and another CRE to Exercise STORM CROW,” McDade emphasized. “This was designed to stress the entire team on its ability to deploy and then maneuver our forces in theater.”



During Exercise STORM CROW, the Hellhounds brought with them thousands of rounds of ammunition for defending an airbase against any opposition.



What most didn’t know was that the U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force, who were initially friendly during the exercise, were also going to serve as a mid-exercise opposition force during a full base assault assessment.



“For Exercise STORM CROW, we integrated with 74 Marines with the 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, I MEF. We had to defend our airbase against their full assault while they had to accomplish a seizure of Schoonover landing zone,” McDade said. “They also worked with and received our assessment team so we could conduct a ‘Go/No-Go’ assessment and airbase opening at Schoonover. We then conducted a joint hand off of Marines and the assessment team to the 621st CRT.”



Small fire team tactics were used, multiple weapon systems were deployed and plenty of casualties occurred on both sides as a simulated war broke out between the USMC and USAF.



After the firefight, both teams debriefed the event and discussed what could be done better in a real-world situation to defend the base from a seizure force.



“Any exercise where we can integrate with our joint partners is a win and working with the 1st MEF is especially beneficial because they specialize in seizure operations,” McDade said. “Conducting a handoff from a seizure force is one of our most complicated and highest risk airbase opening missions because the potential is still high to engage with enemy forces shortly after landing. These missions require extensive pre-mission planning, coordination and deconfliction to ensure we are successful as a joint force.”



In addition to the USMC, the 621st Contingency Response Squadron from Joint Base McGuire-Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey, sent a CRT for Exercise STORM CROW.



“For this mission, the airfield requirements changed in execution requiring the 821st CRE to deploy to Schoonover and assume control of the operations in order to conduct 24-hour operations,” McDade said. “This was our first successful handoff from a CRT to a CRE and is not a normal operation for us, but it successfully demonstrated the flexibility and maneuverability of Contingency Response Forces to operate anywhere, anytime.”



Working with other USAF units and other branches of service. This is what a deployed environment should look and feel like. This is what the Great Power Competition is also all about: developing people, generating readiness, projecting power and developing capabilities.



“The Hellhounds are an important part of the Department of Defense’s overall strategy of Great Power Competition because we demonstrate to our adversaries that we can rapidly open airbases anywhere across the globe at anytime to generate combat power to deter or defeat them,” McDade said. “We also demonstrate to our allies and other nations that we can use the same capabilities to provide relief through humanitarian aid during times of crisis.”



According to Capt. Andrew Donado, 821st CRS logistics readiness and executive officer, during the five-day exercise, 257,660 pounds of cargo were moved and 192 personnel were transported. In addition to cargo and people, M-4 Carbine rifles, M-18 pistols, M-249 light machine guns, M-240B machine guns and M-2 Browning machine guns were also deployed.



“Multi-Capable Airman is not just a buzzword, it is what every CR member does, no matter what career field you come from,” Garibay said. “With more than 30 Air Force Specialty Codes assigned to the 821 CRS, we can deploy and be self-sufficient. Simply put, the Hellhounds execute at getting out the door and we stand proudly behind our squadron motto.”



Garibay added that the motto is: Hellhounds… Lead The Rest.



However, it is much more than just words, it’s a shared mentality within the squadron.



“I am incredibly proud of the effort of the Hellhounds over the last year and throughout this exercise. They demonstrate every day that Hellhounds truly Lead the Rest,” McDade emphasized.



After the exercise ended, the 821st CRS celebrated. Key players were recognized and honored with commander’s coins. However, most importantly, the Hellhounds are now a community of ready warriors, backed by an official deployment certification for its upcoming alert deployment cycle this fall.