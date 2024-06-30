Oregon Department of Emergency Management and Oregon National Guard rescue hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail

Courtesy Photo | Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M crew members (from left) Staff Sgt. Kyle Sanders,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M crew members (from left) Staff Sgt. Kyle Sanders, crew chief and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle Hutton, pilot stand next to a rescued hiker, together with Sgt. 1st Class Michael Buchan, medic and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Devin Wickenhagen, pilot in command in Medford, Oregon on June 23, 2024. The four-person crew was able to rescue the hiker on the Pacific Crest Trail after she became stuck in a dangerous situation where she was surrounded by snow and shale chutes. (Oregon National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Buchan, Gulf Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation) see less | View Image Page

On Sunday, June 23, 2024, at approximately 1:55 p.m., an Oregon Army National Guard HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter and crew rescued a female hiker in her mid-forties, who became stranded on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) in Southern Oregon.



Working with the Klamath County Sheriff’s office and the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, the Oregon Army National Guard assisted in the rescue of the stranded hiker. In her own words, “As an experienced long-distance backpacker having completed several long trails I was prepared with the essentials for several nights in the backcountry. While attempting to reroute around an impassable snowed-in section of trail I found myself traversing unsafe shale chutes. Realizing the risk, I attempted to self-rescue by backtracking, falling on the chutes and suffering scrapes and bruises. Unable to safely navigate through the loose down sloping rocks at high elevation and trusting my instincts regarding my safety I called for assistance,” she stated.



A technical rope team said there was no way to get above or below her without risking a rock slide. They reported she was conscious after her fall and had a strong mobile phone signal and battery.



The state search and rescue (SAR) coordinator was given the hiker’s mobile phone number to keep in contact with her, and was able to confirm she had food and water.



“I carry a personal locator beacon, but having cell service I advised my husband (who was across the country) of my situation and together we worked with the Klamath County Sheriff's Department, Oregon Department of Emergency Management, and the Oregon Army National Guard to coordinate my rescue.”



The Army helicopter crew departed the Army Aviation Support Facility in Salem, Oregon and arrived in Roseburg to refuel and pick up a flight medic en route to the incident site.



The injured hiker was rescued by air hoist at approximately 7:47 p.m., and then flown to the Medford Airport where she was transferred to emergency medical services. She had severely bruised legs and back issues but was not showing signs of bleeding.



“Without the air rescue expertise of the Oregon Army National Guard this SAR mission would have been impossible to accomplish so efficiently,” State SAR Coordinator Scott Lucas said.



After refueling in Medford, the four-member Oregon Army National Guard crew returned to Salem just before midnight.