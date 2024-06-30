NAVFAC Southwest FEAD Coronado Team Completes Naval Base Coronado's Watch floor Room Renovations

Photo By Mario Icari | Building 14 at NASNI, Coronado, CA, was registered in 1991 as a historical building as...... read more read more Photo By Mario Icari | Building 14 at NASNI, Coronado, CA, was registered in 1991 as a historical building as part of the Naval Air Station North Island Historic District. North Island was established as the west coast's first commissioned Naval Air Station in 1917. When construction on Building 14 was completed in 1919, it became the air station's first hospital. The Naval Pacific Meteorology and Oceanography Facility (NAVPACMETOCFAC) moved into the vacant wings of Building 14 in 1993, becoming NASNI's first METOC command. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Facilities Engineering Acquisition Division Coronado team joined members of Naval Base Coronado and Fleet Weather Center San Diego (FWC-SD) to commemorate the completion of work that renewed Naval Base Coronado's Watch floor room with a Christening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony held June 27 in Naval Air Station North Island.



“Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Coronado overcame challenges to finish the project on schedule before the Fleet Weather Center San Diego change of command in early June 2024,” said Dr. Navid Gohardani, NAVFAC Southwest construction manager for this project. “The main project challenge pertained to the discovery and abatement of flooring asbestos adhesives. Manufacturers once commonly mixed asbestos into many types of mastics, and sealants, and asbestos adhesives in particular were used for installation of wood floors, vinyl tiles, and other types of flooring. Another challenge related to creating a usable and inviting galley area with a customized cabinetry and sink combination due to space limitations. The cabinets and the open storage organizer for personal belongings were designed per the specifications of the tenant command, manufactured offsite, and finally installed in the galley area within 45 days.



Joint Venture Durable Good-Men of San Diego was awarded a contract June 13, 2022 to complete work on the Design-Build project which included renovations in Naval Base Coronado Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI) Building 14 Watch Floor room and improvements to the Information Technology room.



Building 14 at NASNI in Naval Base Coronado was registered in 1991 as a historical building as part of the Naval Air Station North Island Historic District. North Island was established as the west coast's first commissioned Naval Air Station in 1917. When construction on Building 14 was completed in 1919, it became the air station's first hospital. The Naval Pacific Meteorology and Oceanography Facility moved into the vacant wings of Building 14 in 1993, becoming NASNI's first METOC command.



“The project's main advantage to the tenant command was its timely completion, which prevented any negative impact to the mission,” said Gohardani.“Moreover, the beneficial occupancy date of 5 June 2024 supported a seamless transition for FWC-SD with regard to the change of command.”



FWC-SD is an Echelon IV command reporting to Commander Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command and part of the Information Warfare Community. FWC-SD consists of approximately 400 civilian, military and contract personnel across the Indo-Pacific who are responsible for delivering meteorology and oceanographic capability to Navy, Joint, and Coalition forces operating in Third, Fifth, and Seventh Fleets. FWC-SD personnel monitor weather over the West Coast of the United States in order to render full-spectrum weather services to fleet, regional, and unit commanders enabling risk management, resource protection, and mission performance. Operating around the clock, FWC-SD provides several thousands of customized weather forecasts a year to Navy pilots. The center also trains and deploys forecasters who serve on aircraft carriers and the larger amphibious ships that carry numerous aircraft.



NAVFAC Southwest personnel that worked this project included Project Manager Ilija Bisinovski, Gohardani, Engineer Technician Jeff Martin, Contract Specialist Melissa Armas, and Contracting Officer Oksana Joye.



NAVFAC Southwest supports planning, design, construction, real estate, environmental and public works for U.S Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and other supported federal agencies in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Colorado.