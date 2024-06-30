Red River welcomes Fajardo as 45th commander

Photo By Adrienne Brown | Ceremony officials and attendees sing the Army song during the Red River Army Depot...... read more read more Photo By Adrienne Brown | Ceremony officials and attendees sing the Army song during the Red River Army Depot Change of Command Ceremony on June 27. Col. Jonathan W. Meisel relinquished command of the depot to Col. Denis J. Fajardo during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – After nearly two years as depot commander of Red River, Col. Jonathan W. Meisel relinquished command to Col. Denis J. Fajardo.



Distinguished guests, local officials and depot team members gathered at the depot’s production pavilion for the Army’s long-standing tradition where the depot’s colors pass from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.



Officiating the ceremony was Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general, U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command.



“Today is about this depot as much as it is about these two awesome leaders,” said Lalor. “This place has always been a great point in the Army for production, output and service to the line. We thank you for it. The men and women at Red River are not only committed to excellence in everything they do, but it shows in their detailed work.”



Lalor continued by mentioning the depot’s support to Ukraine during the last few years and discussed how Meisel’s priority to take care of the depot’s workforce ensured the continuation of the installation’s mission.



“To make everything work, it requires leadership and Jonathan Meisel has been on the forefront of that for the last two years,” he said. “He focused on the workforce as I ask our commanders to do. Thank you, Jonathan, for your care of the employees and to also recognize them with awards like Employee of the Quarter and programs like the Health and Fitness Program. All the things that you have done here help us take better care of our team which helps the team produce and get the output that we need.”



Meisel’s next assignment takes him to Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia where he will serve as the G-3 at the Combined Arms Support Command.



“I love this place,” said Meisel. “If you have maintenance work that needs to be done, we’ll figure out how to do it. If you need readiness built or sustained on behalf of the U.S. Army, the Joint Force, our allies or partners, we’ll do it on schedule, at cost, and to a very high quality. We’re proud to be part of our nation’s Organic Industrial Base.”



Meisel went on to thank each depot organization individually and their leaders. He also thanks depot tenants and partners for their support to Red River and ended by thanking each member of his family.



“A couple of years ago, I was grateful for the opportunity to command at this level, yet apprehensive about coming to Red River Army Depot,” said Meisel. “I didn’t know what I was getting into and thought perhaps the Army was punishing me for 23 years of avoiding maintenance operations. I could not have predicted the profound impact this place and its people would have on me. All I can say at this point is thank you.”



Fajardo comes to Red River from the Pentagon where he served as the Operations Officer for Integration and Implementation Product Lead.



“The leadership now transfers to Denis Fajardo who is an accomplished leader,” said Lalor. “I’ve had the pleasure of working and serving with him for the last few years while working together on the Army’s new information business system which is going to be important to depots, units and everything in between. We’re proud to have you Denis and we look forward to what we will all accomplish together as a leadership team.”



Fajardo was born in Santiago, Cuba and arrived in the United States in 1980 as a part of the Mariel Boat lift. He joined the Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist in 1993, later becoming a non-commissioned officer.



“I am overjoyed and beyond words and lack the eloquence to express the level of pride and honor I feel being able to stand before you as the newest commander of Red River Army Depot,” he said. “I am also humbled and happy that my mother, who risked her life to bring me and my brother from Cuba, is here to witness this historic event. Red River Army Depot is rich in tradition and deep in accomplishment. I can only hope to be a small part of continuing that tradition of excellence.”



Fajardo continued by saying “we will focus on people, production, and safety as we strengthen not only the depot but the community.”



Other participants for the change of command ceremony included TACOM’s Chaplain Lt. Col. Michael A. Derienzo who gave the invocation as well as TACOM’s Color Guard led by Master Sgt. Cesar B. Damiani. Depot retiree Marshal McKellar served as the master of ceremonies and Red River team member TJ McAlexander sang the National Anthem.