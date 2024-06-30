Mountain Post Basketball Star Jacari Chambers Can't Stop Winning

FORT CARSON, Colo. – While all Soldiers wear the same uniform, each Soldier has their own unique story that brought them to the service. Spc. Jacari Chambers, a transportation management coordinator assigned to the 152nd Movement Control Team, 4th Division Special Troops Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, had a captivating journey filled with basketball, family, and hard work.



Chambers, a 23-year-old native of Fort Worth, Texas and a first-generation service member in his family, was a standout basketball player prior to his time in an Army uniform. Following a stellar high school campaign at North Crowley High School, Chambers was a student athlete on the Northwest Kansas Technical College basketball team, until something altered his initial pathway.



“I played in college for a little while until I faced an injury in my last season and decided to enlist in the Army shortly after,” said Chambers.



Despite the barrier he was faced with, Chambers recalls a conversation he had with his father, who encouraged him to join the Army, a decision that would allow him to “advance his career while still having the opportunity to get back out there and hoop at a high level.”



Chambers arrived at the Mountain Post in 2022.



Since coming to Fort Carson, the towering 6’3” combo guard has left an astounding imprint on the Colorado Military basketball scene.



“Every day, once the duty day was over, I’d head off post to local gyms and would play in open run sessions for hours,” said Chambers.



It was at these open gym sessions where a former Fort Carson Basketball Team captain, and current All Army athlete, Sgt. Akeem Echols discovered and introduced himself to Chambers.



“He asked me what school I played for, and when I told him I was in the Army and stationed at Fort Carson, he plugged me in with the Carson coach and the Colorado Military Basketball (CMB) coach and since then basketball up here’s been going well for me,” explained Chambers.



Chambers since then has competed for both the Fort Carson Basketball and CMB programs throughout his years stationed at the Mountain Post, but it was his decision to play with CMB that ignited a chain effect of great success for him throughout the 2023 - 2024 season.



CMB, which Chambers said, “has been like a brotherhood since day one,” has risen to the top of the Military Basketball Association (MBA) circuit this past season, finishing this basketball season bringing some heavy-duty hardware back to Colorado Springs after winning the MBA National Championship on CBS Sports this June.”



“My coach told me if I just stayed loyal and committed to the team, he’d take care of me, and he certainly has,” recalled Chambers.



This season Chambers had the opportunity to compete and win the most valuable player award at the MBA’s Puerto Rico Classic Tournament, averaging over 20 points per game, while coming off of the bench.



“The coolest part about these opportunities is getting to travel and play the game I love in places I’ve never had an opportunity to experience before,” explained Chambers, who had never been to Puerto Rico.



A few months later, Chambers and his CMB teammates found themselves headed to Temple University in Philadelphia, Pa. to compete on national television at the MBA Finals Tournament.



Chambers brought his best effort and once again won the most valuable player award following their championship game win over Cannon Air Force Base.



“We put in a lot of work all season with finishing on top at the finals being our top priority and so it felt great completing the mission and sealing the deal this June,” said Chambers as he reflected on the outcome of his victorious season.



Since the MBA Finals, Chambers has continued competing in high level basketball competitions, most recently including the Ivy Week basketball tournament on Fort Carson, where Chambers led his 152nd Movement Control Team battle buddies to winning the championship game.



“Jacari’s passion for the game is a very special thing to witness,” said Harry Upshaw III, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs Military and Veteran Outreach Coordinator and the head coach of the Fort Carson men’s basketball team.



Coach Upshaw who has coached Chambers for two seasons now, expressed the uniqueness of Chambers relationship with basketball.



“You don’t see many people his age inquire about and absorb the amount of information about basketball that he does. He’s always talking about how to better himself, studying film, and perfecting his game and when you see him out there on the court, it’s like poetry in motion,” added Upshaw.



Chambers communicated that “it’s only up from here,” as his future goals continue to rise in stature.



He plans to enroll at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor, located in Belton, Texas, once he completes his Permanent Change of Station to Fort Cavazos, to finish his undergraduate studies and return to playing basketball at the collegiate level.



He also has aspirations of being selected for the All-Army basketball team with hopes of also representing the nation playing for Team USA overseas amongst our European counterparts.



“And after all those goals have been accomplished, I want to further my career in the Army by commissioning as an officer,” declared Chambers.



Chambers emphasized the importance of hard work that must be accompanied with the love of the game in order to acquire great success.



“It’s not going to happen overnight, but if you remain consistent and work alongside like-minded individuals who are grinding towards the same goals as yourself, the world is your oyster,” expressed Chambers.



Upshaw wants people and Soldiers to know that you can ‘Be All You Can Be’ whilst still enjoying the sports accessible in the civilian world.



“A lot of people think it’s all over after their high school collegiate careers, but the military does an excellent job at providing programs for many sports where athletes are able to continue competing at a high level, whilst getting the opportunity to travel and become immersed in new cultures.” Upshaw stated.



There are endless ways to ‘Be All You Can Be.’ What will yours be?

