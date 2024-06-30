Army awards Purple Heart to Fort Leonard Wood Soldier

The Purple Heart Medal was awarded to Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ensley, a U.S. Army Recruiting Command liaison for Fort Leonard Wood’s 43rd Adjutant General Battalion (Reception), during a ceremony July 1 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.



Visiting Fort Leonard Wood from Fort Knox, Kentucky, to present the medal were Maj. Gen. Johnny Davis, USAREC and Fort Knox commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Shade Munday.



During his remarks at the ceremony, Davis described some of what transpired on March 26, 2011, while they were both deployed to Afghanistan, and Ensley — who was just 15 months into his initial enlistment — was injured by a rifle-propelled grenade that hit a nearby barrier and the forward-operating base at which he was on patrol took small-arms fire.



“What I always remember is the wonderful actions by our men and women — and relying on each other, no matter the circumstance,” Davis said. “Cody, I know, when it happened, everyone was there. Everybody was running from the mess hall, grabbing their weapons to see what was going on, because we wanted to make sure that everyone was covered and safe. But I commend you for your bravery, for unlocking your inner warrior and continuing to fight while injured. We are all proud of your courage and your resilience, which you displayed in the line of fire.”



What Davis said he is “truly proud to recognize, though,” is that Ensley continued to serve after his combat experiences.



“That’s a big deal,” Davis said. “That’s investing in the future generation.”



Davis concluded his remarks by calling Ensley’s commitment to service, “genuinely inspiring.”



“Today, we present the Purple Heart to Sergeant First Class Cody Ensley, a symbol of sacrifice, valor and unwavering dedication,” Davis said. “Let us honor him, not only for his courage in combat, but also for his enduring commitment to our great nation. Thank you, Cody, for your service, sacrifice and leadership. May your example continue to inspire us all.”



Also speaking at the ceremony was 1st Sgt. Matthew Gomes, with the Rhode Island Recruiting Company, who served alongside Ensley as a recruiter in Rhode Island for two years.



Gomes described Ensley’s leadership skills as, “nothing short of exceptional and critical to the unit’s success,” and noted the recruiting company was No. 1 in the New England Recruiting Battalion under Ensley’s time at the station.



“He possessed an innate ability to navigate through complex challenges with clarity and precision,” Gomes said. “His peers respected him, not only for his recruiting acumen, but also for his humility and his steadfast dedication to the mission.”



Ensley, originally from Fair Grove, Missouri, enlisted in the Army in 2010, and attended one station unit training for Infantry at Fort Benning, Georgia (known as Fort Moore since 2023), and reclassified as a recruiter in 2018.



Speaking to the attendees after receiving his medal, Ensley said he simply wanted to thank his family and fellow service members for their support.



“I definitely appreciate you all taking the time out of your day to do this,” Ensley said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2024 Date Posted: 07.03.2024 13:15 Story ID: 475544 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army awards Purple Heart to Fort Leonard Wood Soldier, by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.