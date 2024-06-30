Army Junior ROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge comes back strong in Grafenwoehr

Courtesy Photo | Cadets from around DoDEA Europe gathered to participate in JROTC Cadet Leadership...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadets from around DoDEA Europe gathered to participate in JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge at Grafenwohr Training Area, June 9-16, 2024. see less | View Image Page

Seven Army Junior ROTC Programs from Wiesbaden, Stuttgart, Vilseck, Ansbach, Hohenfels, Vicenza, and Baumholder assembled in Grafenwöhr Training Area (GTA), Camp Normandy, to conduct the JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC). The Camp operated from June 9-16, 2024, with 88 cadets, to form the Pacesetter Battalion. The 7th Army Training Command (ATC) Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy provided the administrative spaces, cadet barracks, and Dining Facility for using JCLC during a training cycle break.



JCLC's rigorous training events included adventure tasks such as rappelling, Kletterstieg (mountain climbing), indoor climbing wall training, archery, and open-water canoe training. The cadets competed in sporting events, where teams earned points during a tournament with volleyball, ultimate frisbee, and a fitness-logistic challenge that counted toward the Honor Platoon selection.



Cadets better understood JROTC leadership course material while working with cadets from different schools. Cadets worked together in a seven-person squad to complete the Leader's Reaction Course using problem-solving techniques to solve a series of situations with specific material. Cadet leaders directed the movement of a platoon of 22 cadets in a Platoon Drill.



During an in-rank inspection, cadets were inspected for their uniform, bearing, and knowledge of assigned information and questions. The cadets marched in the graduation parade with the Color Guard as part of the Battalion. When asked what the color guard represented, Cadet Shailayah Miller, senior at Stuttgart High School stated, "The color guard represents how we are united, all the different schools coming together as one for JCLC and graduation."



During JCLC, leadership roles were assigned daily to organize, lead, prepare, and execute the daily missions. Cadet Moriah Godsey, a senior at Stuttgart High School and the Distinguished Honor Graduate for 2024 shared her experience, saying, “I learned patience in dealing with others in JCLC and had fun in the activities that we did during the week. I learned how to make the most of an MRE meal.” She recommended that those interested in attending JCLC speak to those cadets who have attended about their experiences. It helps you make an informed decision before committing to becoming a leader.



Pacesetter JCLC met the Army JROTC goals and objectives of (1) Provides Cadets an opportunity to practice leadership skills in an unfamiliar environment. (2) Allows Cadets a chance to participate in citizenship-building exercises. (3) allows Cadets to experience living and interacting with their peers from other units in a military setting. (4) Instructs leadership-type skills to Cadets in a hands-on military-type environment. (5) Provides an opportunity to participate in adventure training not ordinarily available to Cadets. (6) Take advantage of recreational facilities and have fun.



The training and activities directly support the U.S. Army JROTC mission "to motivate young people to be better citizens." Cadet leaders incorporate the Army values of Loyalty, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honor, Integrity, and Personal Courage to guide the decision-making process. Cadets held multiple leadership positions during the eight-day training event. This allows young leaders to learn in a safe environment. NCO Journal Staff quoted retired ninth Sergeant Major of the Army Richard A. Kidd, "Soldiers learn to be good leaders from good leaders." The lessons learned from events in JCLC form the foundational blocks on how to view leadership in future leader roles in JROTC back at their schools and communities.



JCLC events began with leading a Squad with seven cadets, a Platoon with three squads, a Company with two platoons, and a Battalion with two companies. Cadet leaders received information and direction from the Camp Commander, then assessed the mission and passed information down the cadet chain of command, received information from subordinate cadet leaders, and made reports to the Camp Commander. They also maintained the personnel's accountability and completed assigned missions while keeping cadets safe and improving the unit. Cadet Regan Stewart from Stuttgart High School said, "The hardest task early in JCLC was to be confident in giving drill commands in front of the platoon." Completing the action-packed camp with rigorous adventure activities fostered friendships that were formed from shared everyday experiences. The cadets seeing others succeed along with them created a connection that only JROTC Cadets who have been to JCLC can explain. The JCLC experience optimizes the JROTC Leadership lessons in a fun and challenging way. Cadet Lauren Eelkema, senior at Vicenza High School, stated, "I practiced leadership skills and used the three leadership styles."



The Cadets leave JCLC with their friends, returning to their families and hometowns. As they prepare for the upcoming school year in JROTC classes, they are equipped to take on leadership roles that come with increased responsibility. The training elevated their understanding and application of leadership. According to the Army's leadership doctrinal manual, Field Manual (FM) 6-22, Army leadership is "the process of influencing people by providing purpose, direction, and motivation while operating to accomplish the mission and improve the organization."