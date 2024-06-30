MacDill Headquarters building dedicated to Col. Melvin B. Asp

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The 6th Air Refueling Wing dedicated its headquarters building to Col. Melvin B. Asp for his influence in the aviation world, and his connection to creating the first Army Air Corps Base in Tampa Bay during a ceremony on June 28, 2024.



Airmen from across the 6th ARW gathered with guests for the unveiling of the plaque to honor and learn about the contributions that Col. Asp had made and his dedication to flight.



“Building number 299 was constructed in 1983,” said Col. Adam Bingham, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “The facility hosts our most important meetings and distinguished guests, this memorial serves to honor Colonel Asp’s dedication to service as well as the attributes of this important facility that will bear his name.”



Asp was born in Pueblo, Colorado, April 18, 1893. He moved to Tampa in 1907, where he graduated from Hillsborough High School in 1913. Shortly after, on June 18, 1913, he joined the U.S. Army in Minneapolis, Minnesota.



“My grandfather Joseph Rack Jr. served with Col. Asp,” said Judith Nadella. “My grandfather passed down a photo album that shared his experience in the military and I was happy to share with the base historian, so the photos weren’t lost from history.”



Asp served as the first Commander of Drew Field Army Air Base, which is now the Tampa International Airport.



“Throughout his career, he held several command positions and was promoted through the ranks, ultimately becoming a colonel in 1942 at Drew Field,” said Bingham. “Col. Asp’s contributions to aviation included designing and flying the first successful light plane, the Asplane.”



Asp designed a total of three airframes in his career.



Denny Cole, local Historian, adds, “It has been rumored that he loved aviation so much he tried to ship one of his planes in his household goods but was denied permission for the request.”

Asp built lasting relationships and foundations with local civic leaders and we honor him for his dedication and hard work in the Tampa Bay community.



The contributions that Col. Asp has made during his 33 years of service have inspired many and his accomplishments will continue to be memorialized.

