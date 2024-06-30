Civil War heroes get long-awaited Medal of Honor recognition

Photo By Christopher Hurd | Civil War Soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson will...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hurd | Civil War Soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson will be posthumously award the Medal of Honor for their heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862. Both Shadrach and Wilson were part of a group of 24 Soldiers and civilians that became known as Andrews’ Raiders, who infiltrated the South on a mission to destroy the railway and communication lines that supported the Confederacy from Georgia to Tennessee. (U.S. Army graphic) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — The White House announced President Joe Biden will posthumously award the Medal of Honor to Civil War Soldiers Pvt. Philip Gephart Shadrach and Pvt. George Davenport Wilson for their heroism and courage during the Great Locomotive Chase of 1862.



Each Soldier’s oldest living relative will accept the award during a ceremony at the White House today.



"To volunteer for a venture they knew little about, and to know if they failed, they would be put to death, makes me realize how dedicated they were," said Gerald Taylor, Shadrach’s great-great-nephew. “I am humbled to have the opportunity to come and receive the Medal of Honor that was awarded to our relative.”



Both Shadrach and Wilson were part of a group of 24 Soldiers and civilians that became known as Andrews’ Raiders.



In early April 1862, James J. Andrews, a Kentucky-born civilian spy, led the group on a mission to infiltrate the South and destroy the railway and communication lines that supported the Confederacy from Georgia to Tennessee.



The raiders traveled hundreds of miles in enemy territory through heavy rain and harsh terrain. They did their best to avoid suspicion by wearing civilian clothing and traveling in small groups. Despite several close calls, 22 of them met just outside of Marietta, Georgia in Big Shanty, where they commandeered a locomotive named the General and headed north. They tore up the railroad track, cut telegraph lines and tried to burn bridges along the way.



William Fuller, the General’s conductor, and a few Confederates chased after them, first on foot and then by handcar and locomotive. The raiders had a lead on their pursuers but were slowed down while completing their mission and stopping for oncoming trains on the single-track railway.



Running low on fuel, and with the Confederates on their heels, the raiders abandoned their effort just 18 miles from their final stop in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The men fled, trying to avoid capture.



Thousands of Confederate soldiers and citizens began scouring the countryside for the raiders. After 12 days, all 22 of the men were captured and taken as prisoners.



Andrews and seven Soldiers, including Shadrach and Wilson, were tried and convicted as spies. The Soldiers were executed June 18, 1862.



According to historical documents, just before Wilson was put to death, he addressed the crowd and said he felt no hostility toward them and did not regret dying for his country because he knew the people would soon see the Union flag flying over them once again.



"When I read that, I had chills," said Theresa Chandler, Wilson’s great-great-granddaughter. “It brought everything home, and you get so much more respect and appreciation for what they did and what they were fighting for."



The remaining raiders staged a prison escape after seeing the fate of their compatriots. Although most succeeded in making it to safety, six of the Soldiers were recaptured.



They were eventually released as part of a prisoner exchange in March 1863. All six men were awarded the Medal of Honor – the first Soldiers in U.S. Army history to earn the award – and were offered commissions as first lieutenants. In the years following, 13 other raiders received the medal as well.



The award, signed into law by President Abraham Lincoln on July 12, 1862, bestowed an Army Medal of Honor "to such non-commissioned officers and privates as shall most distinguish themselves by their gallantry in action and other soldier-like qualities during the present insurrection."



Both Shadrach and Wilson were members of the 2nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment. Now, 162 years after their heroics during the Great Locomotive Chase, both men are finally being honored.