They're here! Best Midlands' fireworks set to launch

The arguably best fireworks demonstration in the Midlands is set to start around 9 p.m. tomorrow.



The venue will open at 4 p.m. with music starting at 6 p.m.

Local musical talents DJ Payne, Jazzy Trinity, HiJacked and the Reggie Sullivan Band will provide a variety of music at the event, and the 282nd Army Band is set to play patriotic music.



Post officials are advising those who want to attend to enter Fort Jackson through Gate 4 off of Boyden Arbor Road. Traffic will be routed towards Hilton Field via Golden Arrow Road.



“We recommend using Gate 4 because it is closest to Hilton Field and provides easiest access getting in and out of the event,” said Tom Byrd, Fort Jackson public affairs officer.



The traffic pattern is meant to help guests to arrive and depart quickly as trainees in Basic Combat Training will be foot marching to the venue.

There will be carnival rides for children beginning at 4 p.m. Food and beverage trucks will begin serving at that time as well.

It will be hot, officials said.



There will be misting stations and water points at Hilton Field, but guests are asked to ensure they drink plenty of water and eat before arriving to prevent potential heat injuries. Guests can bring an umbrella for shade but cannot bring a tent.



Officials also warned against bringing prohibited items including weapons.

Firearms, knives, tasers and pepper spray are some of the weapons banned from the venue.



“Don’t even think about bringing a privately-owned weapon whether you have a concealed carry permit or not,” Byrd said. Despite South Carolina having a constitutional carry law, it does not apply to certain places including federal property. “If you bring your weapon, it will be confiscated.” There is no place on post where privately-owned firearms can be stored and are not to be stored in vehicles.



“It’s best to just leave them at home,” Byrd said.



Other items that are prohibited are: illegal narcotics, alcohol, and pets.

Only service animals are allowed.

