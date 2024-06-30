Walthes joins Jackson hall

“We are truly standing on the shoulders of giants,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander.



One of those is retired Command Sgt. Maj. James Walthes, who had a distinguished career on post and left an indelible mark on the Army. Walthes was inducted into the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame, June 21.



Walthes is someone “who has made great contributions to our Army, great contributions to what we do today, and a legacy that is absolutely worthy of the wall, our hall of fame,” Kelly said.



Pictures of those inducted into the hall are on display along a wall in the post headquarters building.



He is “absolutely worthy of our admiration, but more importantly, recognition for what he’s done and the example that he set,” Kelly said. “Much of what he has done for our Army is still in play today.”



Fort Jackson’s Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor persons who have made an indelible mark on the installation.



Walthes left his mark as both a Soldier and Department of Defense civilian where he spent two years overhauling the drill sergeant program of instruction. He later assumed duties as director of the document training development, quality assurance for the Army drill sergeant program.



He said he was “really surprised” at the honor and throughout his career at Jackson he was blessed with outstanding leadership.



Walthes joined the rest of the 2024 class of retired Col. Joseph McLamb, retired Col. Michael Molosso, and retired Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Donald Meyers on June 6, after Kelly placed a ribbon around his neck.

