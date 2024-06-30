New guide provides assistance in times of crisis

Fort Jackson recently released a guide aimed at preventing behaviors that negatively affect the installation.



“This (Crisis Assistance Guide) is the latest tool developed by Fort Jackson in keeping with the Department of Defense’s move from being reactive to true prevention,” said Aljournal Franklin, director of the Integrated Prevention Advisory Group. Prevention is the ability to get ahead of harmful behaviors, such as suicide, sexual harassment/assault, physical violence, and other behaviors that negatively impact our community’s overall resiliency.”



It provides “answers to questions like, ‘where can I turn when I feel sad or depressed,’” Franklin said.



The guide was created under direction of Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, to provide a simple, mobile, portable guide to service members, Department of the Army Civilians and retirees to get crisis prevention numbers when they are in need.



It consists of a simple graphic with a QR code leading to https://home.army.mil/jackson/crisis-assistance-guide on the Fort Jackson website with phone numbers and links to webpages that can help those in need.



The simplicity of the layout bolsters the effectiveness of the guide, Franklin said it saves time by not having to search multiple sources.

He called this a game changer because during a crisis things are hectic, stressful, and can be overwhelming. Getting information digitally without being directed and redirected through multiple sites or log ins saves precious minutes when lives are at stake.



“It is important to not only make information available to all 10,000 plus members of the Fort Jackson community, but to ensure that the information is readily accessible and actionable by anyone that finds themself in a high pressure, or crisis situation,” Franklin said.



This guide is readily accessible from computers, smartphones and through other Fort Jackson focused digital media, he added. “It is just as important to find information when we are in distress as it is when we are studying for a class or preparing for a high-level meeting.”



The resources people will be able to access through this guide are links to the websites of local, and national-level agencies, which we believe will be pivotal in assisting with self-guided interventions, and interventions with friends and family at the onset of a crisis.



The is an example of the post’s dedication to helping the community overcome challenges, he said.



“A tool such as the Crisis Assistance Guide provides a tangible example of the commander’s dedication to helping and preventing these behaviors from ending or hampering the lives of our friends and families when things are difficult,” Franklin said.

