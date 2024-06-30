8th MXS completes one of Kunsan’s largest munitions retrograde

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea-- The 8th Maintenance Squadron recently completed one of Kunsan’s largest munitions retrogrades in history.



This munitions retrograde contained a large shipment of surplus and unserviceable assets to numerous bases across the Air Force, freeing up storage space for munitions held at Kunsan.



“For this operation, it was a 99-container shipment of assets being sent to other bases, benefitting them for their use and clearing up floor space for new munitions on our end,” said Tech. Sgt. Trenten LeFaive, 8th Maintenance Squadron stockpile management production supervisor. “We’ve been working on this project since late February.”



According to leadership, the container shipment was worth $57 million and weighed over 20,000 tons.



LeFaive explained that during the process, the 8th MXS inspected the containers for serviceability, cleaned them out, and pulled assets out of warehouses. Other squadrons played a role in contributing to the project as well.



“The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron assisted in washing down the intermodal containers, which are our shipping containers, while the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron managed the shipping documents,” said LeFaive. “We also had the help of our local nationals in pinning all the assets in the intermodal containers properly, ensuring everything is secure inside of them.”



LeFaive said that the impact of this project not only increased space limitation but it increased how much explosives are stored at Kunsan.



“After completing this project, we are now able to receive more of the next generation assets such as Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles and newer versions of guidance tail kits, a component that is attached to the end of a guided bomb unit,” said LeFaive. “I've been incredibly fortunate to work with such motivated teammates who are dedicated to completing this task and achieving our mission.”



After many hours of hard work and dedication, the exceptional efforts of the 8th MXS had a few takeaways following the completion of their role in the munitions retrograde process.



“To see the countless hours we put in as a team to accomplish a larger scale operation has been fulfilling,” said Airman 1st Class Alexander Cobb, 8th MXS stockpile management technician. “By reallocating assets we don’t need here, we can better fund future projects that can help achieve our mission here at Kunsan of taking the fight north.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 23:23 Story ID: 475480 Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th MXS completes one of Kunsan’s largest munitions retrograde, by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.